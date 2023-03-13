Arsenal were extremely disappointed after top target joined Premier League rivals in January - Reports

Premier League leaders Arsenal were very disappointed after they lost top target Mykhailo Mudryk to local rivals Chelsea in January, The Telegraph has reported.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger in January, with the player also hinting that he would have liked to move to north London.

Chelsea, who were struggling for form at the time, entered the race in the second week of January and ended up prising the player away for an eye-popping fee. The Ukrainian forward joined the Pensioners in a €70 million deal, signing an eight-and-a-half-year contract.

According to The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta’s side were extremely disappointed to miss out on a player they were tracking for a long time. The report, though, claims that Arsenal bosses refused to feel sorry for themselves and signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Trossard’s prior Premier League experience has helped him hit the ground running at the Emirates. The Belgium international, who cost Arteta’s side only €24 million, has played nine Premier League games since his arrival in north London, scoring once and claiming five assists.

On Sunday (March 12), Trossard became the first player in Premier League history to complete a hat-trick of assists in the first half. His impeccable playmaking propelled the Gunners to a 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Mudryk, meanwhile, has struggled to acclimatise himself to the Premier League. recording an assist in six games He scored in the 3-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday (March 11), but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Gabriel Jesus must win back his place in team, warns Arsenal boss

Gabriel Jesus made his much-awaited return in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Fulham. Coming on for Trossard in the 77th minute, Jesus created a chance and won three duels.

After the game, Arteta said that it was a big boost for the team to get Jesus back. The Spanish coach said (via ESPN):

“(It is a) big boost (to have him back). The first step today. We didn't know if it was the right game today. He said to me a few days ago 'I'm still missing something.' Yesterday I looked in his eyes, and he said 'I'm ready.' I said 'OK.'

“So then we had the opportunity to throw him in. It's that first step to give him the big boost. He looks free; he looks ready, and straight away, he generated those two big chances. It's great to have him back.”

Arteta clarified that it would not be a walk in the park for Jesus to return to the starting XI, warning that the Brazilian must win his place back. Arteta said:

“(But) he has to earn his place like in any other team. We have alternatives who can play in different positions, and we have different goals as well to fill in relation to the chemistry of the players and what we ask them to do. It's a great problem to have, believe me.”

Before enduring an injury to his right knee while representing Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Jesus was in impressive form for Arsenal. He featured in 20 games across competitions, scoring five times and providing seven assists.

