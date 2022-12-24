Arsenal are eyeing a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is reportedly open to joining the north London outfit.

Talks are open regarding a potential transfer but the player's valuation is proving to be an early hurdle, as per journalist Dean Jones for GiveMeSport. Shakhtar consider him to be worth around £100 million, twice as much as Arsenal value him.

Mudryk has burst onto the scene this campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 18 games across competitions for his club. The left-winger has spent the entirety of his professional career in Ukraine but it is a real possibility that he moves to Arsenal in the near future.

Shakhtar Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin claimed earlier this season that his teammates are already teasing the winger about his potential move to Arsenal. They believe he already has one foot in the Emirates amidst strong links with the club.

Currently, manager Mikel Arteta does not need a new winger in his starting XI. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, both 21, have occupied the left and right flanks of the Gunners' attack with distinction this campaign.

But with Nicolas Pepe's markedly poor form and 19-year-old Marquinhos' relative inexperience in Europe, Mudryk could provide much needed competition in the attack. Pepe is on loan at French club Nice while Marquinhos has enjoyed just 210 minutes of senior action at his new club.

Arsenal could use Mykhaylo Mudryk's arrival mid-season

Gabriel Jesus injured himself on international duty with Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has since been ruled out for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

Arsenal don't have a world-class option in attack who can slot in for the former Manchester City striker in the near future. 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah has been backed by Arteta to step up to the plate.

But the fact of the matter remains that there would be an evident drop in quality if the Englishman replaces Jesus in the starting XI. Nketiah has played just 141 minutes of league football this campaign.

The Gunners cannot afford to be unprepared for the second half of the season considering they have a five points lead over second placed Manchester City.

With Gabriel Martinelli having the ability to play down the middle if needed, Mykhaylo Mudryk's arrival could see him replace the Brazilian on the left flank.

Poll : 0 votes