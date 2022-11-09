Arsenal hold positive talks with Liverpool target - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly held talks to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Ukrainian has emerged as one of the brightest young wingers in European football and could be set for a move away to the Premier League. Arsenal's interest in the player is strong and has been present since the recent summer transfer window.

The Gunners had prioritized signing a central midfielder instead but are now eager to formalize their interest in the winger. Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been linked with Mudryk in the past few weeks.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Fabrizio Romano (h/t talkSPORT) claimed:

"We know they [Arsenal] wanted a winger. Raphinha was the dream but it was not possible to proceed. They have had very positive contacts on Mudryk’s side, on the player’s side. But then they decided not to proceed with Shakhtar because they wanted more than £40m-£45m."

Raphinha left Leeds United to join Barcelona before the start of the season, which has seemingly intensified the Gunners' interest in Mudryk. Romano added:

"Now, Shakhtar want £60m-£65m. It’s not going to be an easy one but Arsenal are still following the player. They consider Mudryk a top talent and so Arsenal are still there."

Manager Mikel Arteta brought in 19-year-old Marquinhos from Sau Paulo this summer but he was always going to be a signing for the future. The winger has made just four appearances across competitions this season, scoring and assisting one goal each.

Mudryk, on the other hand, has blossomed into a capable first-team player for manager Igor Jovicevic's side. He has scored seven goals and assisted as many in 14 games across competitions this campaign.

Liverpool and Arsenal target being teased by Shakhtar squad for Gunners rumor

Shakhtar Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin recently claimed that Mudryk's teammates are making light jokes about the player already being at the Emirates.

Rumors of the Ukrainian winger potentially moving to the north London outfit have intensified in recent months and it seems they have found a way into the Shakhtar dressing room.

Shakhtar winger Mykhaylo Mudryk says he’s open to an Arsenal move in January and sets the record straight on his nickname “Arsenal is a very good team. From my side I can’t say no…”Shakhtar winger Mykhaylo Mudryk says he’s open to an Arsenal move in January and sets the record straight on his nickname “Arsenal is a very good team. From my side I can’t say no…” 👀 Shakhtar winger Mykhaylo Mudryk says he’s open to an Arsenal move in January and sets the record straight on his nickname 🇺🇦 https://t.co/vWv652D0yO

Trubin believes the speculation is fueling the player into becoming a better footballer. He told Football24 (h/t talkSPORT):

"All these transfer rumors affect him only in a positive way because he enjoys what he does. And, in the team, we can tell him, ‘Well, you’re already at Arsenal, let’s all go!'"

Mudryk's current contract at the Olympiyskiy Stadium expires on the last day of 2026, which could make things difficult for Liverpool and the Gunners.

