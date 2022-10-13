PSG to battle Liverpool and Arsenal for 21-year-old forward - reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly in the race to sign up-and-coming Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

As per French outlet MediaFoot (h/t Express), PSG view Mudryk, 21, as the long-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The France international is allegedly unhappy at the Parc des Princes and wants to leave in January.

Liverpool have been touted as a feasible option, but the former AS Monaco forward wants to join Real Madrid. Amidst this, Les Parisiens are tasked with the potential headache of finding his successor.

Mudryk has been identified as an option but the Ukraine international has previously revealed that he will not turn down a move to Arsenal. Speaking after earlier this season to CBS Sports, he said:

"Arsenal is a very good team with very good coach and I like the way they play. From my side, I can't say no [to Arsenal] but the transfer is not only my decision. It's a lot of people, like the president of Shakhtar and the club."

He did not rule out the possibility of leaving the club in January next year. Mudryk continued:

"Shakhtar for me is home, but I want to always improve myself and achieve new goals. Now, all my thoughts are only about Shakhtar but in the winter we will see."

El Futbolero has claimed that Liverpool are also in the running for the left-sided winger. The Reds sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer but signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the transfer window before that.

Mudryk has started the season in fine form and has scored two goals and provided six assists in eight games across competitions. This includes a memorable Champions League performance in the 4-1 win against RB Leipzig last month, where he scored once and assisted twice.

Shakhtar legend makes big claim about PSG and Liverpool target

Shakhtar Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna has labeled Mudryk as the best player in his best position after Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, and Vinicius Jr.

He recently told CBS Sports:

"Mudryk is better than any Brazilian who has ever played for us. That's no exaggeration. Football has been a big part of my life and I'm not afraid to say that he's the best player in his position behind Mbappe, Neymar and Vinicius."

Mudryk, who has eight senior caps for his country, is on a contract that expires on 31 December 2026. Shakhtar could, hence, quote a handsome fee for him if Arsenal, PSG, and Liverpool come to the negotiating table in 2023.

