Arsenal eye move for Ajax star – Reports

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer despite the fact that he is currently serving a doping ban.

As per a report in NOS, Arsenal are keen on signing a goalkeeper and have identified Andre Onana as their top target.

André Onana is a real target in the Arsenal list, confirmed as @nos reported today. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



- Arsenal are in direct contact wih his agents since January.

- Definitive suspension period will be key to understand Onana’s future.

- Impossible to bring Szczesny back, NO chance. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

Andre Onana's current contract expires in 2022, and the Dutch club are not willing to offer him a new deal. Ajax believe this summer is the ideal opportunity to get Onana off their books, with Arsenal leading the race for his signature.

Arsenal goalkeepers on their futures

Mathew Ryan joined Arsenal on loan for the 2020/21 season and is eyeing a permanent move to the club. He said:

"I've got full faith in the team around me – my agent, family, friends – that we're going to get a couple of options hopefully and go about making what's going to be the best decision for me. Hopefully, Arsenal becomes one of those options as well that we can look at and see what can happen there, but at the minute it's still quite early. The season's just finished."

Prior to his doping ban, Onana was seen as one of the brightest goalkeeping talents in the European game. Telegraph Sport reported in April last year that Ajax had set an asking price of at least £35m for him amid interest from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain & Barcelona. — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) June 1, 2021

First-choice keeper Bernd Leno has been linked with a move away from the club, and reports suggest he is keen to leave. However, a few weeks back, Leno claimed he was happy at Arsenal and wanted to remain at the Emirates.

"I am still happy at Arsenal," Leno said. "Arsenal is still a big club, a big name in the world and in the Premier League. There is nobody in the dressing room who says 'I want to leave the club, I am not happy here anymore'.

"We still have a good environment at the club and in the dressing room. Of course, at times it was not easy this season, but this is part of football. It's not good to feel sorry for ourselves, we need to move forward and change it to a positive as soon as possible."

