Arsenal eye move for Barcelona star as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster squad - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with manager Mikel Arteta looking to bolster the squad this summer. The English giants' search for a trophy has entered the fifth year, as they last won the FA Cup in 2020.

This has seen them continuously getting linked with players in the transfer market without much success. They notably signed Euro 2024 winner Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad last summer but haven't been able to add to that since. The Gunners are now set to turn their attention towards Spain once more. According to a report from TBR Football (via Football Espana), they are considering a move for Frenkie de Jong.

They are not the only English side interested in the midfielder's services, with Liverpool also reportedly tracking De Jong. The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026, forcing Barca to either sell him this summer or let him leave for free next year.

There is a chance that Frenkie de Jong may decide to extend his career with Barcelona, especially as he continues to be a key player for the Spanish giants. If an agreement is not reached for the Dutch midfielder, who has scored two goals and provided one assist in 14 LaLiga games this season, an exit could be on the cards this summer.

Barcelona could sign Arsenal midfielder on free transfer this summer - Reports

Barcelona could reportedly sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer in the summer window. While the Gunners are on the hunt for another midfielder, it seems as though Partey will leave the club as a free agent.

The Ghana international is now in the final six months of his contract, and there is uncertainty that Arsenal will look to renew before it expires. According to CaughtOffside (via The Hard Tackle), this has opened the door to interest abroad. While Barca are interested in his services, Juventus are also looking to bring the 31-year-old to Italy.

Thomas Partey joined the Gunners in 2020, as the north Londoners agreed to pay a €50 million fee to Atletico Madrid for his services. However, if he does leave on a free, it will count as a loss for the Gunners' books. Partey has been an instrumental player in recent years, playing 153 games, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

