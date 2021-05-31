Arsenal eye move for two center-backs – Reports

Arsenal are keen on bolstering their defence this summer and have reportedly set their sights on Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba.

As per The Athletic, Arsenal are likely to make a move for Kounde or Tapsoba following the departure of David Luiz.

Jules Kounde has been in top form for Sevilla and helped them finish in the top 4 in LaLiga. They are set to play in the Champions League once again while Arsenal are not in Europe next season.

NEW: Arsenal are seriously interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, player will cost around £50m. #afc [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/itjF8wFDZd — AFC Report (@afcreport14) May 31, 2021

Edmond Tapsoba, meanwhile, is a vital member of Bayer Leverkusen's squad. The German side qualified for next season's Europa League by finishing sixth in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a revamp after a dismal eighth-place finish in the Premier League this past season. Spaniard Arteta is keen on rejuvenating the squad in the summer as he looks to get them back into the Champions League.

Apart from Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with Kounde. The Frenchman is a target for the Spanish giants who are keen on replacing Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique, respectively.

ℹ️ Real Madrid prefer Koundé over Pau Torres for next season and are ready to offer over 50m€ + a player for the French center-back. [@diarioas] 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/aa8asUockS — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 28, 2021

Manchester City wanted Arsenal target Kounde

Manchester City were keen on signing Kounde last summer. However, they failed to agree a deal with Sevilla and switched their focus to Ruben Dias. Pep Guardiola's side managed to sign Dias from Benfica and the Portuguese star ended up playing a pivotal role in City's run to the Premier League title.

Sevilla director Monchi, confirming talks with Manchester City, had said:

"It is true that we have received the interest of a club for Jules, that club has transmitted an offer to us that has been evaluated and has been rejected. If they make another offer, we will listen to them again and we will answer but only we can choose when we will answer them.

"I doubt very much that Koundé has reached an agreement with City, because he has a contract with Sevilla."

