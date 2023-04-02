Arsenal eye up shock move for 26-year-old star from relegation threatened Premier League club - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as per Football Insider.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old's availability and are willing to make a cut-price deal for him if the Toffees are relegated this season.

Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of Calvert-Lewin's abilities, despite his injury issues in recent years. The striker has missed 48 first-team games for Everton since the 2016/17 season. However, when fit, Calvert-Lewin has found his way to the goal and scored 59 in 203 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees.

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race, eight points clear of defending champions Manchester City, although the Cityzens have a game in hand. The Gunners beat Leeds United 4-1 on Saturday, April 1, to further cement their top position in the Premier League.

Arsenal are reportedly deemed the frontrunner to sign Calvert-Lewin if Everton are relegated this season, but other Premier League clubs could also join the race.

Calvert-Lewin has only scored one Premier League goal this season and has played just 735 minutes of action. He scored five goals from 17 games in all competitions in the previous campaign.

Everton sit just one point above the Premier League's relegation zone; if they are relegated, they will need to clear their wage bill. Sean Dyche is also a fan of Calvert-Lewin and deems him a key player at Everton, but he understands that he will be one of the first players out of the door if the club is relegated.

Arsenal's interest in Calvert-Lewin is significant, given their need for a reliable goalscorer. While it remains to be seen whether Everton will be relegated, the Gunners could capitalize on the Toffees' plight and sign the 26-year-old on a cut-price deal.

Goal-involvement numbers of six key players reflect Arsenal's attacking prowess this season

Arsenal's attacking prowess this season is evident from the impressive goal-involvement numbers of their key players. The Twitter handle, Now Arsenal, has published these remarkable stats.

The Arsenal attackers goal contributions in all competitions so far this season.



The numbers continue to rise with 9 to go… Another game down & another time the graphic has had to be updated…The Arsenal attackers goal contributions in all competitions so far this season.The numbers continue to rise with 9 to go… Another game down & another time the graphic has had to be updated…The Arsenal attackers goal contributions in all competitions so far this season.The numbers continue to rise with 9 to go…📈 https://t.co/zLmfs7rwRF

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have led the charge for the Gunners this season. Saka and Martinelli have scored 13 goals each, while the two have 10 and 5 assists each, respectively, to their name.

Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard has contributed ten goals and seven assists, while Granit Xhaka has scored seven goals and made five assists. Gabriel Jesus has also managed to get seven goals and six assists to his name this season.

The Gunners' domination is reflected in their position at the top of the Premier League table, eight points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, with nine games still to go in the Premier League. Fans will hope that their star players can maintain their form and secure the title this season for the Gunners.

