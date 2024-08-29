Arsenal eye Spanish goalkeeper as Aaran Ramsdale replacement - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Joan Garcia as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. The latter is set to leave the Emirates to join Southampton.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in 2021. He made 89 appearances for them, keeping 32 clean sheets. However, the Englishman saw his No. 1 spot in the team being taken over by David Raya last season. The Spaniard joined from Brentford on loan last summer and restricted Ramsdale to just 11 appearances across competitions last season.

With Arsenal having made Raya's signing permanent, Ramsdale is set to leave in search of regular playing time. As per The Athletic, he is set to join Southampton for £25 million, including add-ons. Wolverhampton Wanderers were also interested in him but a deal couldn't materialize.

Trending

To replace Ramsdale, the Gunners have identified Joan Garcia as a potential signing. Garcia, 23, came through Espanyol's academy and has kept 13 clean sheets in 31 senior appearances. He helped them earn promotion last season and also kept a clean sheet at Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday, August 28. Garcia's contract with the Spanish side expires in 2028.

Arsenal's new signing on previous Premier League experience

The Gunners announced the signing of midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad earlier this week. They have signed him for a reported fee of €32.5 million plus €5 million add-ons. He became their second signing this summer after Riccardo Calafiori.

Merino also has previous Premier League experience, having made 24 appearances with Newcastle United in the 2017-18 season. He spoke about how this experience could help him at Arsenal, saying (via Arsenal.com):

“I think it will be massive, because of how tough this league is if you come as a new player. Maybe you don’t realise it until you try it. But right now I have the idea of how this league is and how tough every game is.

"Obviously talking with teammates, or ex-teammates who are here, I know how high the standard is right now. You have to win every single game. I have a little idea of the stadiums, the teams, the atmosphere you are about to expect, it’s always an advantage.”

Merino was with Real Sociedad since 2018 and made 242 appearances for them, contributing 27 goals and 30 assists. He also helped Spain win the UEFA Euro 2024, scoring an extra-time winner in their quarter-final over France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback