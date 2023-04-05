Arsenal eye Tottenham Hotspur manager target as Mikel Arteta's long-term successor - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is a man in demand, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport.com (h/t The Boot Room), De Zerbi is being eyed by the Gunners as Mikel Arteta's long-term successor. They have apparently sent signals to De Zerbi's agent Edoardo Crnjar, but the move isn't expected to happen anytime soon.

De Zerbi has also been heavily linked with the Spurs job since Antonio Conte parted ways by mutual consent last month. He joined the Seagulls in September last year when Graham Potter jumped ship to Chelsea.

The Italian has done a stellar job since then, with Brighton sixth in the standings after collecting 46 points from 27 games. The 43-year-old is contracted at the Amex till the summer of 2026.

Cristian Stellini is the Lilywhites' interim manager till the end of the season, after which Spurs are expected to hire Conte's permanent replacement. Arsenal, meanwhile, are in no hurry to think about a managerial change, with Arteta exceeding expectations.

The former player has been the mastermind behind the Gunners' title charge this campaign, as they sit eight points clear atop the league. Manchester City, who are in second, have a game in hand but are still considered by many to slice down the gap and overtake Arsenal, though.

Even if that happens, hardly anyone can discredit the job Arteta has done with the youngest team in the Premier League this season.

Arteta lauds Ben White after Arsenal's win over Leeds United

Arsenal secured an emphatic 4-1 Premier League win over Leeds United on April 1. As he has done for most of the season, Ben White started down the right flank in Arteta's backline.

The Englishman also got on the scoresheet, finishing off a cross from Gabriel Martinelli at the back post to make it 2-0. After the game, Arteta said that White made the starting XI despite suffering some difficulties in the build-up.

Praising the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender, Arteta said (h/t Football.London):

"He (White) had some issues in the last few days, but he’s a big fighter, and he wanted to be here. With the injury of Tomiyasu, we are a bit short in that position. He scored a goal as well, which is good news for him, and he was very good again."

With Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out for the season and Cedric Soares joining Fulham on loan last month, White is Arsenal's only available first-team right-back.

