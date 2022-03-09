Arsenal eyeing up to 6 major signings for summer transfer window - Reports 

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign as many as six players in the upcoming summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s side are eyeing two strikers, a midfielder, a left-sided centre-back, a winger, and a right-back.

Since terminating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract on deadline day in January, Arsenal have operated with two strikers - Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. Although the duo have worked well, both are out of contract in June. The Gunners looked to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, but the Serbian eventually ended up joining Serie A giants Juventus.

Given their lack of options down the middle, the Evening Standard believes that signing two strikers is at the top of their priority list. Apart from tracking Alexander Isak, Jonathan David, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Gunners are also keeping an eye on Benfica star Darwin Nunez. They also like Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, but are not confident of their chances of signing him from their crosstown rivals.

The north London outfit are also prioritizing bolstering their midfield with new signings ahead of the 2022-23 season. Ruben Neves, Youri Tielemans, and Douglas Luiz are believed to be at the top of their wishlist. Luiz and Tielemans have just over a year left on their contracts with Aston Villa and Leicester City respectively.

Neves, meanwhile, has two years remaining on his current deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers, making the Portuguese star a little trickier to sign. Arteta’s team are also scouting 18-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and Palmeiras youngster Danilo. Their activity suggests that there could be two acquisitions in Arsenal’s midfield.

The Emirates outfit reportedly tried to sign Dejan Kulusevski on loan from Juventus in the January transfer window. The Bianconeri, however, did not go ahead with the deal as they wanted a clear purchase clause included in his contract. Kulusevski ultimately joined Tottenham Hotspur on a 18-month loan deal with an option to make his transfer permanent. Having lost out in the winter, the Gunners could once again look for a wide forward in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are also believed to be keeping tabs on Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. The club could do with a player of Spence’s quality but are supposedly not prioritizing the purchase of a full-back right now.

The Gunners’ transfer budget is believed to be dependent on finishing in the top four. As of now, they are in pole position to secure Champions League football for next season. The Londoners sit a point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand.

Arsenal could offload several players in the summer

To make room for new arrivals, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal could move quite a few pieces around in the summer. Dinos Mavropanos, Lucas Torreira, and Matteo Guendouzi, who are on loan at Stuttgart, Fiorentina, and Marseille respectively, are expected to make their transfers permanent.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Pablo Mari are also set to draw interest from Italian clubs and could leave on loan.

Crystal Palace are interested in would-be free agent Eddie Nketiah, but the Englishman is yet to greenlight the transfer. Captain Alexandre Lacazette is also out of contract in June and might reunite with his former club Lyon. An exciting and unpredictable summer awaits for Mikel Arteta’s beloved Arsenal.

