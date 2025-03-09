Arsenal eyeing move for £25 million-rated striker to replace Gabriel Jesus: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on Argentine striker Santiago Castro as a potential replacement for Gabriel Jesus in the summer. The Bologna star has impressed this season and could be in line for a move to the Premier League.

Football Transfers report that Castro is a target for Mikel Arteta's side, who are keen on adding attacking reinforcements in the summer. The club's scouting department have been impressed with the quality shown by the 20-year-old striker, along with his consistency.

Likened to compatriot Lautaro Martinez, Castro joined Bologna in January 2024 for a reported €10 million from Velez Sarsfield. The young striker has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances for his club this season.

Castro earned a regular berth at Bologna after the club sold Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, and he seamlessly fit into the Dutchman's role at the club. The youngster is versatile and dynamic, capable of playing in a central role as well as starting from out wide.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking to get in a replacement for Gabriel Jesus, who ruptured his ACL in his side's FA Cup third round defeat to Manchester United in January 2025. The Brazil international had endured a poor run in front of goal at the start of the season before finding form at the end of 2024.

The Gunners will hope that their good relationship with Bologna helps them get the deal for Castro over the line, with several clubs interested. They have signed Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori from the Italian club in recent seasons, and may need around £25 million to sign Castro.

Arsenal set for reunion with young striker in Manchester United game

Arsenal are set for a reunion with former academy talent Chido Obi during their visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The 17-year-old Dane was on the Gunners' books until last summer, when he left to join the Red Devils.

Obi made waves in the 2023-24 season when he scored 32 times in 18 games for the Arsenal U18s aged just 16. The youngster did not see a certain pathway at the club, as they proposed promoting him to the U21s this year, and opted to complete a move to Manchester, instead.

Chido Obi has appeared twice in the Premier League, both off the bench, after impressing for the United U18 side. He will likely feature off the bench against his former club, with a chance to end their hopes of league glory.

