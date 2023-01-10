Arsenal eyeing move to bring Barcelona star back to Premier League: Reports

Arsenal are said to be keeping a close eye on Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, according to Caught Offside. The young Spanish defender has put in impressive performances at the Catalan club despite getting few opportunities under manager Xavi Hernandez.

Garcia began his career at Barcelona's youth academy before moving to Manchester City in 2017. However, he failed to establish himself in the first team at the Etihad Stadium despite playing 35 games for City before moving back to Barcelona in 2021.

Despite not having the best time at Manchester City, Garcia has now gained more experience and could be ready for a return to the Premier League. This is where Arsenal come in, as the Gunners are reportedly looking to bring the defender back to England.

The Spanish defender has shown considerable improvements, featuring 14 times for the Blaugrana this season, registering a goal in the process. Garcia is a strong, quick, and skillful defender who is comfortable on the ball and can play with both feet. He is also an excellent ball passer and can contribute to build-up play.

His versatility also makes him an attractive option for clubs. He can play as a central defender, as a right-back, and even as a defensive midfielder. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is interested in the young Spanish defender after working with him at Manchester City.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Eric García has not started a match since the 29th of October. Eric García has not started a match since the 29th of October. https://t.co/o3mjQSaSNT

While there is no confirmation yet that a move will happen, the report indicates that Arsenal have shown a genuine interest in Garcia. With the right offer, they should be able to land the young defender.

Barcelona to evaluate Eric Garcia's performance before deciding on transfer; Arsenal eyeing potential signing

Barcelona manager Xavi is not happy with the defender's performances defender and is reportedly going to drop him to the summer transfer list, as per Spanish outlet Fútbol Total.

Fútbol Total @FutbolTotalCF EXCL: El FC Barcelona estudiará el rendimiento de Eric García y a final de temporada, en base a ello, podría pasar a ser un jugador transferible. EXCL: El FC Barcelona estudiará el rendimiento de Eric García y a final de temporada, en base a ello, podría pasar a ser un jugador transferible. #FCBlive 🚨 EXCL: El FC Barcelona estudiará el rendimiento de Eric García y a final de temporada, en base a ello, podría pasar a ser un jugador transferible. #FCBlive 🇪🇦 https://t.co/xneAXDJSBF

The former Manchester City defender rejoined Barcelona in 2021 after a short stint in England. Garcia has failed to nail down a spot in the first team since his move to Barca. Unhappy with his overall development, Xavi might start accepting offers for the 22-year-old defender at the end of the ongoing season.

