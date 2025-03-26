Arsenal eyeing up summer move for £50m rated PL star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in the upcoming transfer window. The 25-year-old joined the Bees from French club Troyes in 2019 for a reported fee of £5.8 million, and his current contract is valid until the summer of 2026.

Mbeumo has turned heads with his performances for Brentford this season, registering 15 goals and six assists in 33 appearances across competitions. His efforts on the pitch have also reportedly attracted attention from several other top clubs, including Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently reported (via GiveMeSport) that Arsenal are keeping track of Bryan Mbeumo and are set to battle the other interested clubs to acquire the Cameroon international's signature this summer.

Arsenal were also reportedly keen on bringing Mbeumo to the Emirates in the January transfer window. However, the Gunners might have more luck in the upcoming one as it marks the end of the ongoing season and also the final 12 months of the winger's contract at Brentford.

Galetti also mentioned that the Gunners have been interested in Mbeumo for a while now, and consider his versatility in the front line as an asset. According to GiveMeSport, the Troyes graduate is expected to be valued at £50 million following the end of the ongoing season.

Bryan Mbeumo has been having an impressive run in the Premier League in the 2024-25 campaign, having started in all 29 games for Brentford so far. He currently ranks fifth among the league’s top scorers this season.

Arsenal reportedly keen on signing Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss this summer

Arsenal are considering midfielder Bilal El Khannouss as a top target for the upcoming transfer window, according to Africa Foot. The 20-year-old is currently playing for Leicester City after signing a four-year deal for a reported fee of £21 million last August.

Following his arrival at Leicester from Belgian club K.R.C. Genk, El Khannouss was able to gain a regular spot in the Foxes' starting XI. However, his efforts on the pitch were not enough to be noticed by many top clubs. The Morocco international has started in 22 of the 29 appearances he has made across competitions while recording three goals and four assists.

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Bilal El Khannouss, who has emerged as a priority transfer for the Gunners this summer. While he is currently contracted with Leicester until the summer of 2028, the midfielder might part ways if the Foxes are relegated from the Premier League by the end of the ongoing campaign.

