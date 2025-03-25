Arsenal most interested in signing 20-year-old forward: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Bilal El Khannouss from Leicester City in the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old arrived at the Foxes from Belgian club K.R.C. Genk on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £21 million in August last year.

While El Khannouss has gradually established himself in Leicester's starting line-up, his performances have not been impressive enough to draw much attention from many prominent clubs. However, Arsenal have been keeping track of the Morocco international and are considering him as a top target ahead of the upcoming transfer window, as per Africa Foot.

Bilal El Khannouss has started in 22 of the 29 appearances he has made for Leicester City this season while also registering three goals and four assists. Even though the midfielder has also been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer, several recent reports have dismissed the claim.

While El Khannouss' current contract with Leicester City is valid until the summer of 2028, the Genk graduate is expected to change clubs if the Foxes end up being relegated from the Premier League this campaign. The East Midlands side are currently 19th on the league table with 17 points in 29 matches, with nine more games left for the season.

Arsenal reportedly interested in signing €80 million-rated Eintracht Frankfurt striker

Arsenal are keen on acquiring Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike's signature this summer, as per Sport Witness. The Frenchman's current contract at the Bundesliga club is valid until the summer of 2029.

Ekitike, who joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain last year, has reportedly attracted attention from several other top clubs, including Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Manchester United. He has registered 19 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across competitions for the Eagles this season.

While Hugo Ekitike's efforts on the pitch make him an excellent transfer target for interested clubs, Eintracht Frankfurt are aware of his demand and are expected to make a profit from his departure. The Eagles have set a price tag of €80 million for the 22-year-old, according to German tabloid Bild.

A report from Sport Witness also suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche has already identified 1. FSV Mainz 05's Jonathan Burkardt as a potential replacement for Hugo Ekitike.

