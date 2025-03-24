Arsenal keen on signing 22-year-old France star with €80 million price-tag: Reports

Arsenal are keen on signing French striker Hugo Ekitike in the upcoming transfer window amid interest from several other top clubs, according to Sport Witness. The 22-year-old is currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, with his contract valid until the summer of 2029.

Ekitike, who arrived at Eintracht Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain last year, is estimated to be worth around €40 million. However, according to German tabloid Bild, the Bundesliga club have set a price tag of €80 million for the Frenchman.

Hugo Ekitike signed for Eintracht Frankfurt in February 2024, on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy. Later in April, the German club activated the buy option and the move was finalized for a reported fee of €16.5 million. The striker has since established his place in the Eagles' squad, starting in 33 out of the 38 appearances he has made across competitions this season.

Ekitike's performances for Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly attracted attention from multiple prominent clubs including the Gunners, Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Manchester United. He has registered 19 goals and eight assists in this ongoing campaign.

According to Sport Witness, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche is preparing to part ways with Hugo Ekitike and has identified 1. FSV Mainz 05's Jonathan Burkardt as a potential replacement.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's reported interest in Bruno Guimarães

Journalist Fabrizio Romano recently shared an update on Arsenal's reported interest in acquiring Bruno Guimaraes' signature this summer. The Brazilian midfielder joined Newcastle United from Lyon in 2022 and is currently contracted with the Magpies until June 2028.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. However, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano shot down the rumors linking the 27-year-old to the Gunners and said:

"What I'm able to tell you today on Bruno Guimaraes is that at the moment, despite all of the stories we're having on Arsenal, I'm not aware of any concrete negotiation or of any concrete contact between Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes."

"He was a player in the [short]list when the director was Edu Gaspar, who is obviously Brazilian. So for sure, the connection is there, but Arsenal never made a proposal for Bruno Guimaraes," added the transfer expert.

Bruno Guimaraes has been a key player for Newcastle this season, starting in 32 out of his 37 appearances while registering three goals and eight assists. His potential addition to Mikel Arteta's squad could further strengthen the Gunners' midfield.

