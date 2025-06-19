Arsenal face competition from Bournemouth in race to sign 20-year-old defender: Reports

Arsenal will face competition from Bournemouth in the race to sign Cristhian Mosquera this summer, according to Cadena SER. The Gunners are apparently in the market for a new defender amid concerns about William Saliba's future.

The French defender is reportedly being courted by Real Madrid, forcing the north London side to keep their options open. Saliba has been outstanding under Mikel Arteta in recent times, registering 51 appearances across competitions in the 2024-25 campaign.

It was previously reported that Arsenal have identified Mosquera as the 24-year-old's replacement. The Spanish defender has caught the eye with Valencia this season, appearing 41 times in all competitions.

Mosquera, interestingly, will be out of contract in 2026, making him an enticing prospect for the north London side. However, it is now being reported that Bournemouth have entered the race for the 20-year-old.

The Cherries are looking for a replacement for Dean Huijsen, who moved to Real Madrid this summer. With Illya Zabarnyi in talks to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Milos Kerkez expected to move to Liverpool, Bournemouth are likely to have funds to spare for new names.

That could pose a problem for the Gunners in their pursuit of Mosquera. The young defender is valued at €30m, as per Transfermarkt, but could ignite a bidding war for his services this summer.

Arsenal have been offered the chance to Vladyslav Vanat this summer, according to Just Arsenal. The Ukrainian striker has been in fine form for Dynamo Kyiv this season, registering 21 goals and nine assists from 45 games.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking to add competition for Dominic Solanke to their squad. Meanwhile, Everton and Leeds United are apparently in the race for the 23-year-old as well.

The Gunners have now been afforded the chance to pick up the player from right under their local rivals' noses. New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is now planning a move for Vanat, who apparently has a £17m release clause in his deal.

The Gunners are looking for a new striker this summer, with Gabriel Jesus failing to impress. Recent reports have named Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic as options, while Vanat has now emerged as a target. However, the report adds that Mikel Arteta doesn't consider the player a priority for the job this summer.

