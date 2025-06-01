Arsenal to face fresh competition from European Giants for top target - Reports

Napoli have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer. Sporting CP will demand at least £67 million for their star striker.

Gyokeres has been exceptional for Sporting since arriving from Coventry City in 2023. He's scored 97 goals and provided 28 assists in 102 games for them. His prolific performances have seen plenty of clubs take an interest in signing him.

As per the Daily Star, Arsenal are keen on Gyokeres as they look to sign a No. 9 this summer. The likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have failed to make a huge impact in the striker position. Hence, they are assessing multiple options, including RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Meanwhile, Napoli are also interested in strengthening their squad as they prepare for UEFA Champions League football next season. Antonio Conte's side won the Serie A title this season and are also set to sign Kevin de Bruyne as a free agent this summer. The Italian manager now wants to sign Gyokeres to partner Romelu Lukaku.

The Swedish striker has previous experience in English football, having played for Brighton & Hove Albion and Coventry City. His contract with Sporting expires in 2028. Manchester United are also interested in signing him, with head coach Ruben Amorim having worked with him at the Portuguese side.

Pundit surprised at Arsenal not signing striker set for Chelsea move

Former Millwall striker Adebayo Akinfenwa is surprised that Arsenal didn't sign Liam Delap this summer. He heaped praise on the Englishman and stated that he would've been a great signing for the Gunners.

Akinfenwa said on talkSPORT:

“I don't understand how Arsenal didn't snap him up. I don't understand how, when you need a striker and you're looking at the transfer market, £30m is chump change in today's market.

“So when you've got somebody who, you're talking about potential, they're talking about being a Harry Kane replacement for England, about a proper No.9, I don't understand how Arsenal didn't buy. As soon as Ipswich got relegated, they should have been in there. I think it’s a no-brainer."

Delap is reportedly set to join Chelsea in a £30 million move this summer. He came through Manchester City's academy and made six senior appearances for them before joining Ipswich Town in 2024. He recorded 12 goals and two assists in 37 Premier League games but couldn't help them avoid relegation.

