Arsenal face fresh competition from LaLiga giants Barcelona for 21-year-old Bundesliga ace: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly set to face strong competition from LaLiga giants Barcelona for the signature of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko. It has been claimed by The Mirror's chief football writer John Cross that La Blaugrana are eyeing a move for the Slovenia international next summer.

Sesko has emerged as one of the biggest prospects in European football following his exploits for Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig. He was heavily linked with Arsenal last summer but eventually decided to stay at the Red Bull Arena for another season.

RB Leipzig reportedly have an agreement with Sesko that he will get let go in the summer of 2026 if a team matches their £60 million valuation. They could potentially sell the 21-year-old in January but for a significantly higher value.

Mikel Arteta's side have been heavily linked with a move for Sesko in the summer. They are also believed to be monitoring Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres as alternatives.

However, the Gunners could face strong competition from Barcelona for the highly regarded striker's signature in the summer. Despite their ongoing financial struggles, the Catalan giants are understood to be avid admirers of the young Slovenian.

Sesko is only just 21 but has already established himself as one of the best upcoming forwards in Europe. He has scored 31 goals in 67 appearances for RB Leipzig while providing five assists.

The youngster's unique skillset and all-round ability as a forward make him one of the most coveted players in Europe. The Barcelona and Arsenal target boasts a big frame of 6 ft 5 in and is also technically gifted on top of his strong physical attributes.

Arsenal linked with a move for Barcelona star wanted by Serie A giants: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo who has been heavily linked with a loan move to Juventus. As claimed by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via One Football), they want the Uruguayan on a permanent basis.

Araujo has missed a chunk of this season with injuries while Flick has found his favored centre-back pairing of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez in his absence. His current deal at Barcelona expires in 2026 and La Blaugrana are also plotting a free transfer for Jonathan Tah this summer.

They have made Araujo available for sale under such circumstances and the defender has reportedly agreed on a loan move to Juventus. However, Arsenal are now reportedly prepared to hijack the Old Lady's move and bring the centre-back to the Emirates Stadium.

