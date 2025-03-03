  • home icon
  • Arsenal face fresh competition from surprise Premier League side in race to sign Barcelona star: Reports

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Mar 03, 2025 14:30 GMT
Mikel Arteta (left) and Hansi Flick
Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa for the signature of Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres. This is according to a report from fichajes.net, which claims that the Spanish forward could choose to move to Villa Park, considering his role at Camp Nou.

There is no rush from the Catalan outfit's point of view to let go of Torres, with the player contracted at the club till the summer of 2027. However, the player may be seeking a move elsewhere, given he's not a first choice under Hansi Flick in attacking positions.

This report suggests that Torres may be given a more prominent role at Aston Villa if he chooses to make the move. On the other hand, the 25-year-old could face a similar challenge at Arsenal as he does in Barcelona.

While there isn't a clear first-choice left winger, the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard will not make it easy for Torres to secure regular minutes. Moreover, the Gunners are said to be in the market for a new number nine, where Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are already considered suitable options.

Amid these circumstances, joining Unai Emery's team may be the better option. While the Villans have struggled in the league, their ambition in terms of competing at the highest level is clear.

They are in the final 16 of the Champions League and have also qualified for the FA Cup quarter-finals this season. So far this campaign, Torres has scored 11 goals and bagged three assists in 29 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal in strong position to sign Bayern Munich star who has drawn interest from Barcelona - Reports

Joshua Kimmich
Arsenal are reportedly in a strong position to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who has also been linked with Barcelona. This is according to a report from Metro, which says talks over a new contract at the Bavarian outfit for the Germany international has not progressed (via Football Espana).

However, it will still not be easy to sign Kimmich, with Real Madrid also said to be considering the player as an option in the summer. The 30-year-old will be available for free, with his current agreement expiring once the season is complete.

He's versatile, possessing the ability to play at right-back and in central midfield. Arsenal are likely to use him in a deep-lying midfield role, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho expected to leave the club in the summer.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
