Arsenal face tough competition for relegated star as three Premier League clubs plot move - Reports

Arsenal face stiff competition from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham for Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne. The report comes from journalist Chris Wheatley.

The Gunners have set their sights on signing a new right-back ahead of the 2023-24 season. They currently have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu but are keen to add a more traditional option to their ranks.

Arsenal have been credited with a long-term interest in Real Valladolid full-back Ivan Fredneda, who has a £17 million release clause in his contract. Meanwhile, it emerged earlier this week that they have identified Leicester defender Castagne, 27, as an alternative to the Spaniard.

Castagne has two more years remaining on his contract with the Foxes but could be available for a transfer after the club suffered relegation.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed that the Arsenal have touched base with Leicester to discuss a potential transfer. The reporter added negotiations over a deal could progress quickly.

However, the Gunners are not the only club interested in the Belgium international this summer. According to Wheatley, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also in the mix for the Leicester full-back.

Castagne joined Leicester from Atalanta BC for £21.5 million in 2020. He has since made 112 appearances across competitions for the Serie A team, bagging five goals and eight assists. The Belgian also helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021.

Castagne is an attacking-minded right-back and would thus offer Arsenal a different option compared to White and Tomiyasu, who are both converted centre-backs. He can also operate as a left-back, thus making him suitable to play as an inverted full-back in Mikel Arteta's system.

Two top clubs to bid for Arsenal target Declan Rice

West Ham United captain Declan Rice has long been identified as Arsenal's top target for the summer. The Gunners have been mooted as the frontrunners to sign the England international for months.

The north London giants stepped up their interest in Rice with an offer of £80 million plus £10 million on add-ons. However, the bid was immediately turned down by West Ham, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Mikel Arteta's side, who remain favorites to sign Rice, are expected to make an improved offer as early as Friday (June 17), as per the report. Their second bid could be worth up to £100 million.

However, the Gunners are facing increased competition from their Premier League rivals for Rice. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are in contention to sign the midfielder. Two top clubs, whose names are not known, are also reportedly set to make an offer.

