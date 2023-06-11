Arsenal open talks with Championship club over possible transfer of 27-year-old defender: Reports

Arsenal have begun talks with Leicester City over the potential signing of Timothy Castagne, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavloieri.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season and are determined to build on the progress they have made under Mikel Arteta. They have set their sights on taking the next step in their evolution by making important additions to their squad this summer.

Arsenal have long identified West Ham United captain Declan Rice as their top target ahead of the 2023-24 season. They are tipped to make a club-record £90 million bid for the England international in the coming days. Arteta's side are also in the mix for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Meanwhile, the north London giants are also keen to bring in a right-back this summer. They currently have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu but want to add a more traditional full-back to their ranks.

Leicester defender Castagne has thus emerged as a target for Arsenal, according to the aforementioned source. The Gunners are said to have opened talks with the Foxes to discuss a potential transfer.

Castagne, 27, is contracted to Leicester until 2025 but could be available for a transfer after the club suffered relegation. Negotiations over a deal could progress quickly, as per the report.

The Belgium international joined the Foxes from Serie A club Atalanta for £21.5 million in 2020. He has since made 112 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging five goals and eight assists.

Castagne is an attacking-minded right-back and would offer Arsenal a different option compared to White. He is also comfortable playing as a left-back, which would allow him to play as an inverted full-back in Arteta's system.

However, it's worth noting that Castagne is behind Ivan Fresneda on the Gunners' shortlist. The Real Valladolid right-back, who has a £17 million release clause, remains their preferred target, as per the aforementioned report.

Arsenal reach agreement with William Saliba over contract extension

William Saliba was pivotal to Arsenal's Premier League title push in the 2022-23 season. The defender's influence was such that the Gunners failed to win six of their last 11 league games after he picked up a back injury. The rut allowed Manchester City to take the lead and win the title.

There have been doubts about Saliba's future at the Emirates Stadium, with his existing contract ending next year. With talks not proving fruitful, there have been concerns that he could join PSG. However, the Gunners have now succeeded in their efforts to reach an agreement with the centre-back.

Mikel Arteta's side have reached an agreement with Saliba over a new four-year deal. The defender has committed his future to the north London giants despite attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League and abroad. Saliba has thus joined Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Magalhaes in signing a new deal at the Emirates.

