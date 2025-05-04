Arsenal could face UEFA sanction after fans were recorded making alleged racist gestures at PSG players - Reports

Arsenal could face sanction from UEFA after a few fans were seen making racist gestures to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team, reported The Athletic. The incident occurred after last week's Champions League semifinal first leg tie at the Emirates, which the Parisians won 1-0.

Ad

While the French side were boarding the team bus at the end of the game, few individuals were apparently seen beating their chest and making monkey noises. The incident was caught on camera by the PSG staff, and the club will take civil action.

The Ligue 1 champions are supposedly working with SOS Racisme, an international anti-rasicm NGO, to address the issue. Arsenal have already released a statement, via The Mirror, condemning the incident and promising strict action against the individuals. The statement read:

Ad

Trending

“We strongly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. We are working to identify the individuals in the video and we will take the strongest possible action.”

A Spokesperson for SOS Racisme apparently confirmed to The Athletic that the organization will work with Arsenal to identify the perpetrators. Interestingly, The Athletic adds that UEFA could also sanction the Gunners for the behavior of their fans.

Ad

The football governing body has already taken similar action against Barcelona. The Catalans were banned from selling tickets for one away game as a punishment for racist behavior during their Champions League game at Monaco earlier this season.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Manchester United flop?

Antony is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are planning a move for Antony this summer, according to UOL via The Metro. The Brazilian forward left Manchester United this winter to move to Real Betis on a six-month loan.

Ad

Antony struggled to impress since his £82m move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2022. He dropped further down the pecking order since Ruben Amorim's arrival in November last year but has turned over a new leaf in Spain.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Betis so far, registering six goals and four assists from 19 games across competitions. Despite his form, Manchester United do not have him in their plans and are ready to let him go for £25m this summer.

Betis are keen to keep him at the club beyond this summer, but that could be easier said than done. The report states that Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are both eyeing the Brazilian with interest. Interestingly, Antony has previously expressed a desire to continue his stay in Spain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More