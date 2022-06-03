Arsenal fail with €40 million + bonuses offer as 23-year-old prefers Serie A move: Reports

Arsenal target Gianluca Scamacca has reportedly rejected the advances of the Premier League giants. The Gunners are believed to be keen to sign a striker this summer and have identified the Sassuolo forward as a transfer target.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Arsenal tabled a €40 million + bonuses offer to Sassuolo for the 23-year-old. The Gunners are expected to sign a top-quality striker this summer to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who parted ways with the club by mutual consent during the January transfer window.

The club is also preparing itself for the potential departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. The duo's contracts are set to expire this summer.

Gianluca Scamacca was in sensational form last season, scoring 16 goals in 36 Serie A games for Sassuolo. Arsenal are eager to sign the 23-year-old and have submitted a bid for the Italy international. However, Scamacca has rejected the chance to join the north London side as he is keen to stay in Serie A.

Reports suggest Scamacca prefers a move to Inter Milan. Simone Inzaghi's side finished second in Serie A last season, just two points behind champions AC Milan. The club could offer Scamacca the chance to continue playing in Italy, to play in next season's Champions League, and potentially win silverware in the near future.

Arsenal, on the other hand, finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will therefore play in next season's Europa League.

The Nerazzurri are believed to be working on deals to sign Paulo Dybala, who became a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Juventus, and Torino defender Bremer.

The Italian giants are also believed to be exploring the possibility of re-signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. Scamacca could therefore have to remain patient if he is to secure a move to Inter Milan as Inzaghi's side have their hands full at the moment. The Sassuolo star has also received offers from AC Milan and Napoli.

Arsenal close to completing a move for Manchester City striker

Arsenal are unlikely to be bothered by their failed bid for Gianluca Scamacca as the club are reportedly close to signing Manchester City hitman Gabriel Jesus, according to Sport Witness as per The Mirror. The Brazilian could cost anywhere between €50-60 million.

Gabriel Jesus has scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for Manchester City and has helped the club win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four EFL Cups. Despite his impressive goalscoring numbers, finishing, and work-rate, the 25-year-old has never been able to establish himself as Manchester City's first-choice striker.

The arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez could result in him falling down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. Jesus will therefore be keen to join a club where he will be given the chance to lead the line and be the focal point of their attacks.

