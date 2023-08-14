Arsenal fear the worst as Jurrien Timber could be out with ACL injury - Reports

Arsenal reportedly fear summer signing Jurrien Timber picked up a serious knee injury in their season-opening 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12).

According to The Daily Mail, there are serious concerns among the medical staff at the Emirates regarding Timber's injury. The Dutch defender underwent several tests and scans to learn the extent of the issue.

Timber may have suffered serious knee ligament damage that could keep him sidelined for months rather than weeks. There have been claims that the 22-year-old has picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

The Netherlands international's injury comes as a massive blow to both the player and Arsenal. He was just getting started for the Gunners following his £40 million move from Ajax earlier this summer.

Timber was forced off in the 50th minute of the 2-1 win against Forest. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta admitted that the north Londoners are fretting over the player's injury (via talkSPORT):

"I need to speak with the doctors and understand what happened, but he had a really weird movement as soon as he came on the pitch. So, I don't know."

The new Arsenal centre-back may have already suffered a huge setback at the start of his career with Arteta's side.

Arsenal's Timber attributes rise to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Timber won the Eredivisie title twice under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United were the Premier League giant that looked most likely to sign Timber before Arsenal swooped in. The Red Devils had tracked the Dutch defender last summer following Erik ten Hag's appointment as manager.

Ten Hag coached Timber while at Ajax, and the young centre-back enjoyed a meteoric rise under his watch. He featured 74 times under the United manager, scoring four goals and providing two assists. He won the Eredivisie title twice and the KVNB Cup.

Timber has given a glowing verdict of his time playing under Ten Hag. He said earlier in pre-season while acknowledging that he remained at the Johan Cruyff Arena for one more year (via The Mirror):

"Erik ten Hag gave me confidence and made me a much better footballer. I decided to stay an extra year at Ajax and develop as a player. Now the time feels right."

The Dutchman is aiming high with dreams of becoming the best defender:

"Every year I look at how I have grown as a defender — my ultimate goal is to become the best defender in the world. Last year I extended my contract and made agreements with the club about how I could leave."

Timber's stock well and truly rose under Ten Hag, and he caught the eye of plenty of Europe's big guns. However, it was Arteta who lured the versatile defender to English shores.