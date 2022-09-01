Arsenal to fight Liverpool for Premier League midfielder on Deadline Day - Reports

Arsenal are set to challenge Liverpool for the signature of Aston Villa midfielder Douglaz Luiz on transfer deadline day (September 1), as per the Express.

The Brazilian has only one year left on his current contract at Villa Park and could be available for a low fee this summer.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are suffering from a shortage of players in midfield due to injuries. The Reds are missing Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara at the moment, with Jordan Henderson also suffering a hamstring against Newcastle United.

The Gunners, meanwhile are without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also nursing an injury.

Luiz has plenty of Premier League experience, having joined Manchester City in 2017 from Vasco Da Gama. However, the intense competition at the Etihad meant that he failed to make a mark in the first team under Pep Guardiola.

The 24-year-old joined Aston Villa in 2019 and has played 115 games for the club, registering six goals and eight assists.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool need to add depth to their midfield to cope with a busy season. The Gunners need a co-anchor for Partey, with Granit Xhaka and Elneny only good enough to play as covers at the moment.

Their other new signing, Zinchenko, is a good option in midfield but has been deployed at left-back so far and could continue there. Arsenal could consequently be short of one quality player in the middle of the park.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is left out as a precaution due to a slight sprain to left knee



Thomas Partey misses out due to a tight right thigh from Friday's training session



Both will continue to be assessed

Liverpool, meanwhile, are going through a major injury crisis. They have felt the absence of midfield maestro Thiago, while young Jones has also been missed. Club captain Henderson, who recently regained fitness, might be ruled out again after suffering a hamstring issue during their home win against Newcastle.

James Milner will turn 37 in January and it remains to be seen how much workload he can take.

If Luiz is available for a cheap fee due to his contract situation, it makes sense for both clubs to pounce on the midfielder on deadline day.

Arsenal and Liverpool snatched important victories in Gameweek 5 of the Premier League

Arsenal continued their perfect run in the Premier League and made it five wins from five games by beating Aston Villa 2-1 at home on Wednesday, August 31. The Gunners are currently leading the league and are two points clear of Manchester City in second place.

Premier League @premierleague



Gabriel Martinelli's goal means Arsenal's 100% record remains intact, after Douglas Luiz had cancelled out Gabriel Jesus' opener



#ARSAVL FULL-TIME Arsenal 2-1 Aston VillaGabriel Martinelli's goal means Arsenal's 100% record remains intact, after Douglas Luiz had cancelled out Gabriel Jesus' opener FULL-TIME Arsenal 2-1 Aston VillaGabriel Martinelli's goal means Arsenal's 100% record remains intact, after Douglas Luiz had cancelled out Gabriel Jesus' opener#ARSAVL https://t.co/hTDXjLBxmR

Liverpool snatched a late winner at Anfield to down Newcastle United 2-1 on Wednesday. The Reds are yet to find their best form but consecutive home wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle will give them confidence and some much-needed momentum.

