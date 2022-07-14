Arsenal find out Lucas Paqueta asking price as 24-year-old wants to leave Lyon: Reports

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed the price tag of Arsenal target Lucas Paqueta.

As reported by Jacobs, Olympique de Lyonnais are ready to consider offers for the Brazilian international at £55 million (€65 million).

The journalist confirmed that Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas will not hold out for the near £70 million price-tag quoted by him for the 24-year-old in January. It has been reported that the Ligue 1 side are resigned to losing their star midfielder this summer and would cash in on him at the right price.

As reported by UOL, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has endorsed the Gunners' interest in the former AC Milan midfielder.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Lyon will seriously consider offers for Lucas Paqueta for £55m (€65m). Jean-Michel Aulas will not hold out for the near £70 million price-tag he quoted in January. Lyon accept Paqueta wants to leave this window & won’t stand in his way if they receive a satisfactory offer. Lyon will seriously consider offers for Lucas Paqueta for £55m (€65m). Jean-Michel Aulas will not hold out for the near £70 million price-tag he quoted in January. Lyon accept Paqueta wants to leave this window & won’t stand in his way if they receive a satisfactory offer.

The report also claims that the Gunners have already held talks with Lyon regarding a move for the Brazil international.

Paqueta is a player very much in demand following a brilliant season in Lyon colors last time out.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 43 games across all competitions for Lyon last season and was voted the 'best foreign player in Ligue 1'.

Ligue 1 Uber Eats @Ligue1UberEats



Vous avez été plus de 20 000 à participer, merci à tous 🤝 @LucasPaqueta97 est élu 𝗺𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗲́𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 de la saison !Vous avez été plus de 20 000 à participer, merci à tous 🤝 🌎 @LucasPaqueta97 est élu 𝗺𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗲́𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 de la saison !Vous avez été plus de 20 000 à participer, merci à tous 🤝 https://t.co/FC3VViH5m4

Apart from Arsenal, Paqueta is also wanted at Newcastle United, as reported by The Mirror.

Should Arsenal pursue a deal for Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta is a brilliant midfielder and has what it takes to become truly world class in the years to come. However, he is not the kind of player Arsenal should be prioritizing right now.

The Brazilian is an immensely versatile player, who is capable of playing as a number eight but offers his best in advanced positions. He looks most comfortable playing as a number ten or on the flanks and even as a false nine.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Arsenal's travelling squad to the US - Leno makes the trip, as does Partey. Arsenal's travelling squad to the US - Leno makes the trip, as does Partey. https://t.co/TDnA1FlNHN

Arteta already has three solid options in the number ten position in Martin Ødegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and new signing Fabio Vieira. They are not short of options in wide areas either in the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Marquinhos.

The Gunners' priority at the moment should be an out-and-out number eight, which Paqueta is clearly not.

Arsenal have also been linked with players like Youri Tielemans and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent times.

Both players are natural central midfielders and would be better suited for the North London club.

After narrowly missing out on a berth in the top-four last season, Arteta's team have done quite well so far to bolster their squad. However, they still have areas to address ahead of the new season and would be hoping to rope in a few more signings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far