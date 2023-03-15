Arsenal to be given chance to sign Barcelona star for reduced fee under one key condition - Reports

Arsenal could reportedly be given a chance to land Barcelona star Raphinha in a cut-price deal under one key condition.

As reported by Caught Offside, the Blaugrana would be open to landing Takehiro Tomiyasu as part of a deal with the Gunners to part ways with Raphinha.

According to the report, Barcelona have registered their interest in Arsenal defender Tomiyasu as they look to bolster their defensive options. The versatile Japan international has found himself on the fringes of Mikel Arteta's squad this season after a strong debut season at the Emirates.

Tomiyasu has started just 12 games across competitions for the Premier League leaders this campaign while coming on as a substitute on 18 occasions. However, Barca are thought to be huge admirers of the 24-year-old, who is capable of playing across the backline.

Caught Offside claims that the Blaugrana will be willing to lower their asking fee for Raphinha if Arsenal allow Tomiyasu as part of a deal. Raphinha has been a long-term target for the Gunners much prior to his move to Barca from Leeds United in the summer.

The Brazil international has had a mixed debut season at Camp Nou, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 37 games across competitions. However, the winger has been consistently linked with an exit from the Catalan club due to his inconsistency.

The Gunners look well-stacked on the flanks right now with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelsson, and Emile Smith Rowe. Barcelona, however, could do with someone of Tomiyasu's quality and versatility as they need bolstering across the back four.

Arsenal legend says Mikel Arteta could ditch Gunners for Barcelona in the future

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Mikel Arteta could quit the club if Barcelona come calling for his services.

The Gunners boss came through the youth ranks of the Blaugrana before making a name for himself as a player across Europe, primarily in the Premier League.

Campbell has tipped Arteta to part ways with the north London giants if his boyhood club offers him the manager's position. Speaking on the Highbury Club YouTube channel, Campbell said:

“Barcelona is his team. He came through their football school he had the education that is La Masia. The heartstrings are there and the ties are there. One thing that Mikel Arteta has done is prove he’s a professional."

"Look at what he’s doing, but there’s no doubt about it, if it went sour like we know it can at certain clubs, if Barcelona were interested I don’t think he’d turn around and say ‘no I won’t do it because I’m Arsenal manager’ especially if it turns sour because we’ve seen things turn sour for managers."

"There’s nothing wrong with him having that connection with Barcelona, he’s not English, he’s Spanish, that’s not a problem.”

Mikel Arteta has so far done a remarkable job as Arsenal's manager and looks to be on course to lead the Gunners to their first Premier League title in 19 years.

