Arsenal given massive boost in their bid to sign Sacha Boey as Galatasaray plot move for Gunners outcast - Reports

Arsenal is considering an unconventional strategy for recruiting Galatasaray's star right-back, Sacha Boey. The Gunners could offer a fringe player of theirs in return. Boey has undoubtedly been a commanding presence in the Turkish football scene this season, earning the admiration of clubs throughout Europe.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has been grappling with a challenging defense situation. The season's tail-end witnessed the awkward solution of having Thomas Partey and Jakub Kiwior cover as stopgap full-backs due to an unfortunate injury spree.

A sorely missed natural full-back, Takehiro Tomiyasu, remains sidelined with a knee injury and isn't expected to be back in action before next season begins. This situation is further compounded by Kieran Tierney, whose departure from the Emirates is increasingly likely given the avid interest from clubs like Newcastle and Aston Villa.

With this backdrop, it's no surprise that Arteta is on the hunt for a right-sided defender. With his stellar performance, Sacha Boey has caught the Gunners' eye. However, according to Fabrizio Romano (via Sport Bible), Arsenal has not yet started formal negotiations with Galatasaray for the 22-year-old.

Notably, there is a potential ace up Arsenal's sleeve in Nuno Tavares. Recent reports have linked the player with a potential move to Galatasaray. The Turkish club, as journalist Resat Can Ozbudak (via Sport Bible) stated, has already "met with the representatives of Nuno Tavares."

This development paves the way for an intriguing strategy for Arteta, as he could potentially use Tavares as leverage to secure Boey, potentially orchestrating a player-plus-cash exchange. According to Romano, Arsenal would need to match Galatasaray's asking price of €25m (£21.6 million) to bring Boey on board.

Meanwhile, Portuguese media outlet A Bola reported that Tavares carries a much more affordable price tag of £ 7.5 million.

Arsenal continues to target West Ham midfielder Declan Rice amidst interest from European juggernauts

Mikel Arteta is eager to reinforce his squad, particularly focusing on strengthening the midfield. Rising West Ham United star, Declan Rice, tops Arteta's wish list for this purpose. Sources at football.london suggests that the Gunenrs are banking on a robust offer for Rice.

However, they also understand that the final decision will likely hinge on the player himself. Rice's exceptional performance on the field has piqued the interest of several high-ranking European teams, including Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The hierarchy from north London is keen to sidestep a potentially costly bidding war. They have exemplified in the past that they can hold their ground, even if it means foregoing top priority targets as they did with Lisandro Martinez and Mykahilo Mudryk. Both players ended up at Manchester United and Chelsea for massive sums.

Poll : 0 votes