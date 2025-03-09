Arsenal given positive injury update as they learn when Bukayo Saka will return to training after long-term absence: Reports

Arsenal have been given a massive injury boost, with Bukayo Saka expected to return to training in March. The England international has been out since December with a hamstring problem.

A fresh report from Gunner Blog claims that the Gunners could have the left-footed winger back this month (via @afcstuff on X). This would bring much-needed options in the attacking areas of the pitch for Mikel Arteta.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are injured at the moment. With Saka out as well, the Spanish tactician has had to use teenager Ethan Nwaneri on the right flank.

Some would say that the 17-year-old has performed extremely well, bagging eight goals and an assist this campaign. However, with Saka set to return, Arteta could even use Nwaneri on the left-hand side, where Leandro Trossard is operating.

Due to the lack of strikers, midfielder Mikel Merino is playing through the middle. If Nwaneri can play out on the left, the Gunners could deploy Trossard in a false nine role, which would bring much-needed balance to the team.

Besides everything else, Arsenal have been missing Saka's goal contributions. This season, the 23-year-old has made 24 appearances across competitions, bagging nine goals and 13 assists.

His return will be particularly key to the Gunners' hopes of making it deep into the UEFA Champions League. The north Londoners are set to make it to the competition's quarter-final, leading their tie against PSV Eindhoven 7-1 after the first leg.

In the final eight, Arsenal face a daunting task, where they will take on either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal star included in squad to face Manchester United after injury lay-off - Reports

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly included in the Gunners' matchday squad to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, March 9. This is according to a report from The Athletic, which says that the Brazil international could be ahead of schedule as far as his return is concerned (via Arsenal Insider).

Much like Saka, Martinelli also picked up a hamstring injury in early February, after which he's missed eight matches across competitions. So far this campaign, the winger has made 35 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and four assists.

Martinelli is unlikely to start the tie even if he is part of the squad. Gunners fans are likely to see Leandro Trossard operate down this wing, while the Brazilian could come on for a short period.

