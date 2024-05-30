Arsenal given transfer boost as £45m-rated target prefers move to Gunners despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

According to a report by the Mirror, Arsenal are the favorites to sign highly-rated Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. The 21-year-old RB Leipzig player is one of the most highly-rated young strikers on the planet and has admirers in Manchester United and Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's side has been one of the most exciting projects in Europe over the last 24 months and have pushed Manchester City in the title race. The Gunners are in need of new signings, as they aim to end their two-decade wait for a league win.

Sesko will likely be signed to play in tandem with Kai Havertz for the Premier League hopefuls. Leipzig are reportedly open to selling the Slovenian for the right price. The Gunners are likely to stump up the cash required to bring him in, with player sales expected to raise cash in the summer.

Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith-Rowe and potentially Oleksandr Zinchenko could be moved on to finance new arrivals this summer. Chelsea and Manchester United will need to strengthen significantly this summer if they hope to challenge Arsenal and Machester City regardless of what happens with Sesko.

Arsenal open to Thomas Partey sale

According to a report by reputable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are open to selling Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey this summer. The Gunners are in need of reinforcements in their bid to lift the Premier League after two decades and see the midfielder as a quick source of funds.

The Italian journalist revealed that Partey is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, with the Gulf state providing a home for many European players. James McNicholas of The Athletic also suggests that the Ghanaian would be open to a move to the Near East if a longer contract was offered.

The reports however suggest that the north London side might have to do the heavy lifting if they intend to move the former Atletico Madrid midfielder on this summer. The Ghana international is reportedly content at Arsenal and neither he nor his team will go out and pursue a move.

The Gunners will hope they can wrap up their transfer business early and get in a good preseason campaign ahead of their third attempt to dethrone Manchester City in the Premier League.