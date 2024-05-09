Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave, Premier League side emerge as front runners: Reports

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. Reports claim that fellow Premier League side Newcastle have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

According to Simon Collings of the Evening Standard, Newcastle are interested in bringing the unsettled 25-year-old shot-stopper to St. James Park in the summer.

Arsenal signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United for a reported fee of €28 million in August 2021. He immediately became the Gunners' number one between the sticks, taking over the mantle from German keeper Bernd Leno.

Ramsdale made 34 starts in the 2021-22 EPL campaign and one-upped it by playing every single minute (38 games) in the 2022-23 league season. Outside of the league campaign, he only made six appearances across the two seasons, keeping 29 clean sheets across all competitions.

However, since the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford at the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Ramsdale has been relegated to the bench. He has made only 11 appearances for Arsenal this season and is seeking a move away from the club in the summer.

Newcastle United have had their own goalkeeping woes during the course of this season. Their number one Nick Pope, suffered a shoulder injury in December and is yet to make his return as a starter. He was only named on the bench in their most recent Premier League game, a 4-1 win over Burnley.

Backup keepers Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius have been average at best, which is seemingly not good enough for Newcastle's lofty expectations.

The Magpies currently sitting in sixth place on the Premier League table, fighting it out with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United for European qualification. They will be hoping to sign Ramsdale from Arsenal to give a massive boost to their chances of getting back to the Champions League in 2025.

Arsenal could sell three homegrown stars to help finance move for world-class Newcastle United midfielder - Reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are interested in bringing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to the club.

The report also claims that the Gunners are willing to part ways with three academy graduates - Emile Smith-Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah - to finance a move for the Brazilian.

The transfer fees obtained for the trio could be recorded as pure profit when it comes to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. This could aid their financial situation and enable them to make a move for Guimaraes.

The Brazilian has played a vital role in Newcastle's fourth-place finish in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign and has carried over his incredible form into this season. He has made 47 appearances for the Magpies, finding the back of the net six times and assisting eight times.

Guimaraes has a £100 million release clause in his contract, which is only valid until the end of June. Arsenal will have to make important decisions on the futures of Smith-Rowe, Nketiah and Nelson, within that time frame if they wish to make a move for Guimaraes this summer.