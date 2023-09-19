Arsenal handed blow as star player likely to miss derby against Tottenham: Reports

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli could miss the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, September 24.

Martinelli was subbed off after 24 minutes in the Gunners' 1-0 win at Everton last weekend. He was replaced by Leandro Trossard, who scored the winner for the visitors in the 69th minute.

Martinelli appeared to have some issue with his hamstring as was told by manager Mikel Arteta (via Fabrizio Romano):

“He felt something on one of the sprints, in his hammy. He will need to be assessed."

As per Football.London, Martinelli is a major doubt for Arsenal's UEFA Champions League group-stage clash against PSV Eindhoven on September 20. He could also potentially miss the North London Derby.

If the Brazilian has a grade-one hamstring injury, he could be out of action for two weeks. But if the injury is severe, he could be on the sidelines for months.

Martinelli's potential absence could be a big blow for the Gunners as the Brazilian has performed brilliantly on the left wing this season. He has provided two assists in six games and has provided a major threat with his pace and trickiness.

If the 22-year-old is unable to feature in the next few games, Trossard is expected to slot in on the left wing.

Arsenal's 2023-24 season so far as they prepare for 2 big games

The Gunners have had an excellent start to the 2023-24 season as they are unbeaten after five Premier League games.

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home before winning 1-0 at Crystal Palace. They were then held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham before their big win over rivals Manchester United, both at the Emirates. They then beat Everton 1-0 to register their first win at Goodison Park since 2017.

Mikel Arteta's side are now gearing up for their return to the UEFA Champions League after six years. They will host PSV Eindhoven, who they also faced in the UEFA Europa League group stages last season. Arsenal won the home tie 1-0 before losing the away tie 2-0.

Post that, the Gunners will host rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are also unbeaten in the Premier League this season. Both sides have 13 points but Spurs sit in second place, ahead on goal difference. Tottenham, meanwhile, haven't won at the Emirates since 2011.