Arsenal handed boost as academy graduate set to sign new deal with the club: Reports

Arsenal have been handed a massive boost as Ethan Nwaneri is set to sign a new deal at the club. The academy star was in the final year of his contract and reportedly a target for several clubs.

As per a report in The Athletic, the Gunners have made a breakthrough in the negotiations and are now in the final stages of the talks. They were aware of interest from other clubs, but had to wait until he turned 18 in March to start talks over a new deal.

The report states that Nwaneri will get more chances in his preferred central role and not on the right wing, where he was used following Bukayo Saka's injury last season. The teenager will now be the backup to Martin Odegaard and will compete for the #10 role in the starting XI.

Nwaneri credited Mikel Arteta for his smooth transition to the Arsenal first team at the Emirates and told The Athletic in June 2025:

"There's a lot to learn from Mikel. If you ever met him, you'd see how intense he is. How he's so good with his words and he knows what he's saying. He's elevated my game, definitely. There's so much, not even just tactically but mentally too. On a personal level, he's helped me a lot. He's really big on body language and the way that he presents himself. Before, maybe the way that I'd walk or slouch a bit or just the way I'd be sitting, he's onto everything. That's helped me just sharpen up in my mind and it's helped me a lot."

Chelsea were reportedly among the clubs interested in signing the teenager, as they look to bolster their squad even more. Nwaneri played 37 matches last season for the Gunners, scoring nine times and assisting twice.

Chelsea were warned that Ethan Nwaneri would stay at Arsenal

Football pundit Martin Keown was confident that Ethan Nwaneri would not leave Arsenal this summer. The Gunners legend was adamant that the teenager would sign a new deal at the club and said on talkSPORT (via METRO):

"I take you back to the [FA] Cup final that Arteta won… in that game who sat on the bench and didn't come on? Saka. That looked painful. Martinelli… a lot of people were crying out for him to make a start, but he [Arteta] does it when he thinks it's right. I think Nwaneri is on the same path. He is a wonderful talent. He's being protected by Arteta. It's not to do with ability, he will get his chance. Okay, maybe it's a bartering situation for the contract but I've met the family, the father, very calm, lovely family."

Arsenal have added Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Christian Norgaard to the squad this summer, and are reportedly close to completing the deals for Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Cristhian Mosquera.

