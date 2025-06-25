  • home icon
  • Arsenal handed boost as they agree personal terms with player from rival London club: Reports

Arsenal handed boost as they agree personal terms with player from rival London club: Reports

By Snehanjan Banerjee
Modified Jun 25, 2025 15:40 GMT
Arsenal FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Arsenal agree personal terms with player from rival London club

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard. As revealed by Fabrizio Romano on X, the Gunners are closing in on a deal to sign the Brentford star.

Brentford have reportedly been told that the 31-year-old is eager to join Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal have reportedly gotten in touch with the Bees and have made an opening offer worth €10 million.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be looking to add depth and experience to his midfield ranks in the summer. They have already parted ways with Jorginho and could also be set to lose Thomas Partey.

Jorginho has already sealed a move to Brazilian side Flamengo while Partey's current deal expires at the end of this month. Arsenal have reportedly failed to agree on a new contract with the Ghana international who could be on his way out.

Norgaard is an experienced defensive midfielder and has been at Brentford since 2019. He has made 196 appearances for the Bees till date scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists.

The midfielder has also been capped 35 times for Denmark so far. The experience Dane could be a solid addition to the Gunners at a reasonable price.

Arsenal to make an improved offer for target after their opening offer was rejected: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a second bid for Viktor Gyokeres after seeing their opening offer rejected by Sporting CP. As reported by O Jogo, the Portuguese champions turned down an offer worth €55 million plus add-ons for the Sweden international.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a host of strikers in recent weeks and Benjamin Sesko seemed to be their priority target. However, the Gunners have reportedly withdrawn their interest from the Slovenia international.

The north London giants have now reportedly turned their attention to Gyokeres. However, Sporting CP reportedly want much more for their star striker than Arsenal's opening offer of €55 million.

Gyokeres has been prolific for Sporting CP since joining the Portuguese side in 2023 from Coventry City. The 27-year-old has scored 97 goals and provided 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Leoes till date.

The Swedish attacker has reportedly told Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas that he wouldn't play for them next season. However, the Portuguese champions are ready to play hardball with the striker also attracting interest from Manchester United.

Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.

Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.

Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world.

Edited by Snehanjan Banerjee
