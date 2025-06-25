Arsenal preparing fresh offer for top target after their initial bid was rejected: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a fresh bid for Viktor Gyokeres. As per O Jogo, Sporting CP rejected the Premier League side's bid worth €55 million plus add-ons.

The Gunners are in the market for a striker and have been linked with numerous forwards. They were heavily linked with a potential move for Benjamin Sesko but are reportedly unwilling to pay RB Leipzig's asking price. Now, they have shifted their focus towards Gyokeres.

As per O Jogo, Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta, and Sporting CP's General Director, Bernardo Palmeiro, met last week. The Gunners then put in a bid which included a fixed fee of €55 million, but the Portuguese side have rejected it. They are demanding a much higher fee.

Gyokeres' representatives had previously asserted that a bid worth €60 million plus €10 million add-ons would be enough. However, Sporting CP's president, Frederico Varandas, denied any such claim. Amidst these rumors, Gyokeres wants to join Arsenal this summer.

The Swedish striker has reportedly told Varandas that he would not play for Sporting next season and wants to leave. The Gunners, meanwhile, are preparing another bid to sign Gyokeres, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has scored 97 goals and provided 28 assists in 102 games for Sporting since arriving from Coventry City in 2023.

Former Arsenal defender urges them to sign PL star over Viktor Gyokeres

Former Gunners defender William Gallas has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's hunt for a striker this summer. While the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen have been linked, Gallas believes Alexander Isak will be the perfect signing for the north London side.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur defender said (via Metro):

"Victor Osimhen is a top-class striker, but I could see him clashing with Mikel Arteta. Viktor Gyokeres would be a better fit, but Arsenal have to win the Premier League next season which means they need to sign Alexander Isak.

"Isak is perfect and they should be going all out to sign him. He would adapt instantly and give them the best chance of winning the title out of any player in the world, they don't have time to let a striker adapt."

Isak has scored 62 goals and provided 11 assists in 109 games for Newcastle United since arriving from Real Sociedad in 2022. However, with his contract expiring in 2028, the Magpies are set to demand around £200 million for him.

