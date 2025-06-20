Liverpool dealt blow as they're likely to be asked to pay record-breaking fee for transfer of superstar forward: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a massive blow in their chase to sign Alexander Isak. Newcastle United have slapped a price tag near £200 million on the striker this summer amid interest from clubs.

As per a report in The Telegraph, Newcastle United are unwilling to let Isak leave for cheap and have sent a strong message to the suitors. They are keen on keeping the striker at the club after confirming their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the Merseysiders were eyeing a massive move for Isak. They have broken the Premier League transfer record this summer with a deal in place for Florian Wirtz, but were willing to break it once again. Arne Slot's side have agreed to a reported £116 million deal with Bayer Leverkusen, and the German is in the United Kingdom for his medical.

They are now looking to bolster the attack with a striker to replace Darwin Nunez. Isak remains their main target, and the Newcastle United man was also on the radar of Chelsea and Arsenal. Both London clubs are looking elsewhere and have not made a move for the Magpies star because of the asking price.

Liverpool urged to sign Premier League star as Alexander Isak alternative by Reds legend

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler spoke to The i Paper earlier this year and claimed that the Reds should be looking to sign Ollie Watkins. He said that the Aston Villa star would be a better signing as he is an established player, and said:

"It's a difficult one because, as a supporter, you want them to sign every player under the sun! If you're not signing players, you risk potentially going backwards. Maybe [Darwin] Nunez will be a name on a few teams' lists because he hasn't played the amount of games he'd want to, so you assume Liverpool will try to bring a No 9."

"The problem is clubs know that they are potentially on the lookout for a No 9, so the prices will become silly. If you look at [Alexander] Isak, he's going to be £100m plus easily. He's a wonderful player, but Liverpool may not want to pay that, and they'll look around. You could look at Ollie Watkins. He doesn't really fit the model in terms of what Liverpool want, given his age [29 years old], but I'd go and get him for a couple of years because he's a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League."

Alexander Isak scored 23 goals and assisted six times in 34 games in the Premier League last season. He had another four goals in eight games in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Watkins, meanwhile, recorded 17 goals and 14 assists in 54 games for Villa last season.

