  • home icon
  • Football
  • Arsenal
  • Arsenal handed boost as transfer target claims he's ready to 'take the next step' in career ahead of summer transfer window

Arsenal handed boost as transfer target claims he's ready to 'take the next step' in career ahead of summer transfer window

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 30, 2025 15:35 GMT
Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is working to improve his squad [Getty Images]

Arsenal target Matheus Cunha has confirmed that he wants to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the season. The Brazilian forward has been a hit at the Molineux and is a reported target for the Gunners this summer.

Ad

The London giants are looking to improve their attack ahead of the next season and have identified Cunha as an option. The 25-year-old is versatile enough to operate in multiple positions in attack, which makes him a good fit for Mikel Arteta's tactics.

Arsenal have had their eyes on Cunha for a while and were also interested in his services in the winter. However, a move failed to materialize, and the player ended up staying in the Midlands.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to The Guardian, Cunha insisted that he didn't feel good about leaving Wolves in the middle of the season.

“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it. Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone," said Cunha (via football.london).
Ad

He continued:

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool with nine games left in the season.

Ad

Are Arsenal eyeing RB Leipzig striker?

Arsenal have submitted a €70m offer for Benjamin Sesko, according to Fichajes. Their proposal is likely to trigger the player's release clause ahead of a possible move this summer.

The Gunners want to rope in a new No. 9 before the start of the new season. The north London side desire an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates.

Ad

The Brazilian is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, and his future remains uncertain. Arsenal have had their eyes on Sesko for a while and were heavily linked with the player last summer as well.

While a move failed to materialize, they have retained their interest in the 21-year-old. Sesko has registered 17 goals and six assists from 37 games across competitions this season. There's rising interest in the player's signature, but the north London side remain the favorites to lap him up this year.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी