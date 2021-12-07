Arsenal handed transfer boost as £60 million rated striker wants Premier League transfer - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian has quickly become one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe thanks to his performances for the Italian club over the last eighteen months.

According to Football.London, Vlahovic is eager to move to the Premier League. The 21-year-old has attracted attention from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

Vlahovic joined Fiorentina from Serbian club Partizan in February 2018. The youngster took time to settle in Florence as he managed just eight goals in 44 appearances across competitions during his first two seasons with the club.

The striker, however, enjoyed a breakout season last year as he scored 21 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina. Vlahovic has grown from strength to strength this season and has already scored thirteen goals in just sixteen Serie A games.

Arsenal have reportedly prioritized the signing of a top-quality striker next summer. The Gunners are bracing themselves for the potential exits of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season. Both strikers have just seven months remaining on their deals with the club and are unlikely to sign contract extensions.

Pierre-Emerick Abuameyang's struggles in front of goal could also force Arsenal to invest in a new striker next summer. The former Borussia Dortmund star has managed to score just four goals in fourteen Premier League appearances this season.

Furthermore, Arsenal could look to use Fiorentina loanee Lucas Torreira as part of a player-plus cash offer in exchange for Vlahovic. Torreira joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan from the Gunners last summer and has impressed the Italian club with his consistent performances.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl



football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… A look at the latest Arsenal transfer rumours doing the rounds, with links to Dusan Vlahovic heating up 🤔 A look at the latest Arsenal transfer rumours doing the rounds, with links to Dusan Vlahovic heating up 🤔football.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

Arsenal are likely to face stiff competition for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic reacts during a Serie A match.

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for the Serie A side. Arsenal are believed to be eager to sign the Serbian, but are set to face stiff competition from Manchester City for the signature of the striker.

Manchester City were eager to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer but the deal failed to materialize. Pep Guardiola's side are still on the lookout for an adequate replacement for Sergio Aguero. They will therefore prioritize the signing of a top-quality striker next summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Fair to remember: Atletico offered €50m + €10m add ons in August, Fiorentina and Vlahović refused. Dušan Vlahović did it again. It’s 29 goals in 39 Serie A games in 2021… and counting. Price still around €70m also if he’s not extending current contract [2023]. ⭐️🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Fair to remember: Atletico offered €50m + €10m add ons in August, Fiorentina and Vlahović refused. Dušan Vlahović did it again. It’s 29 goals in 39 Serie A games in 2021… and counting. Price still around €70m also if he’s not extending current contract [2023]. ⭐️🇷🇸 #VlahovicFair to remember: Atletico offered €50m + €10m add ons in August, Fiorentina and Vlahović refused. https://t.co/rpjTU6uxcB

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester City are therefore likely to join Arsenal in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. The Serie A club are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £60 million for the 21-year-old striker.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra