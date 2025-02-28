Arsenal hold 'concrete' talks to sign 30-year-old Bundesliga star wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid: Reports

Arsenal have held talks with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid of late, ahead of a potential Bosman move this summer.

Kimmich, who turned 30 earlier this month, has lately popped up as a topic of speculation as he is in the final year of his Bayern deal. Due to his situation, he has reportedly drawn interest from the aforesaid La Liga sides.

Now, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Gunners are aiming to add the Barcelona and Real Madrid target to their ranks. He wrote on X:

"For several days, Arsenal FC have been one of the clubs with a concrete interest in Joshua Kimmich and have held talks. Gunners would like to sign him on a free transfer as a possible replacement for Jorginho."

Shedding more light on the Barcelona target's future, Plettenberg wrote:

"Kimmich now has received two written offers from abroad. One from the Premier League. That's the main reason why he is hesitating to sign a new deal with Bayern at least until 2028 and a salary of [around £18 million] gross/year."

So far this season, Kimmich has started all 36 of his overall appearances for his club. He has registered one goal and 10 assists for the Bavarians.

Arsenal told they could lose star to Real Madrid

Speaking on the It's Called Soccer podcast, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher shared his two cents on Arsenal defender William Saliba's future. He commented (h/t Mirror):

"I do look at Saliba and to me he looks like a Real Madrid player. I can imagine him in a Real Madrid kit. You look at some of the best centre-backs out there, the longer your club aren't winning or competing for trophies and when you're as good as him..."

Carragher, who represented Liverpool 737 times as a player, continued:

"Some of the players we had in our [Liverpool] team... [Javier] Mascherano went to the great Barcelona team. [Xabi] Alonso went to Real Madrid. It didn't happen for [Fernando] Torres, he made the wrong choice at Chelsea. But the longer you go without winning, people start looking at your players and thinking, 'Okay, we're going to take them', and the players are receptive to it."

Should Saliba secure a move to Los Blancos, he would emerge as a vital starter for them. He would likely partner Antonio Rudiger in their backline.

Saliba, 23, has scored seven goals in 119 total games for Arsenal so far.

