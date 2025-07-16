Arsenal hold serious talks to sign Bayern Munich star this summer: Reports

According to German media outlet Bild (via Metro), Arsenal are considering a move for Bayern Munich star João Palhinha. The Gunners have held serious talks with the Bundesliga giants over a possible transfer for the Portuguese defensive midfielder this summer.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his defensive midfield options following the departure of Jorginho and Thomas Partey. The north London club have already roped in Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard from Real Sociedad and Brentford, respectively. However, they are still looking to beef up the defensive midfield position.

As reported by Bild, the Gunners have shown strong interest in Palhinha and almost secured his services before Bayern's FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The former Fulham midfielder is reportedly a key midfield target on Arsenal's transfer list, and a possible fee has been discussed by the club's hierarchy.

However, the Gunners are yet to reach an agreement with Palhinha or Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old joined the Bavaraians last summer from Fulham for a reported £47.4 million. He could only manage 17 appearances across competitions due to a long-term injury.

Palhinha is also facing stiff competition in Vincent Kompany's setup. The manager has the likes of Leon Goretzka, Aleks Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, and new signing Tom Bischof at his disposal. He was on he pitch for only 45 minutes in his only appearance at the just-concluded FIFA Club World Cup.

The Portuguese midfielder, who is contracted to Bayern Munich until 2028, has spoken of his desire to fight for regular football at the Allianz Arena. It remains to be seen if Arsenal can convince him about another stint in the Premier League. He is also attracting interest from Inter Milan and other top European clubs.

Arsenal put five senior players up for sale this summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Fabio Viera, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Karl Hein this summer. As per the Mirror (via Tribal Football), the Gunners will look to offload them to clear up space for new arrivals.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, and Martin Zubimendi have already joined the club this summer. The north London outfit are also close to finalizing deals for Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, and Christhian Mosquera. Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has also reportedly agreed terms with the club over a move to the Emirates this summer.

Of the five players listed above, only Zinchenko was with the club for the 2024-25 season. Viera, Nelson, Lokonmga, and Hein spent the entire campaign on loan at FC Porto, Fulham, Sevilla, and Real Valladolid, respectively.

