Arsenal hold talks with representatives of former Chelsea star to discuss potential move: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with representatives of Real Madrid and former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

The 30-year-old is out of favor at the Santiago Bernabeu, having failed to live up to the heights he reached during his time at Stamford Bridge. Injury woes have plagued Hazard at the Spanish capital and the Belgian forward looks likely to depart the club in the near future.

French outlet Foot Mercato (via Metro) reports that Hazard is a target of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are reportedly looking to strike a loan deal with an option to buy for the veteran forward, who could make a sensational return to the Premier League.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc After initiating the first contacts last month, Arsenal held a meeting with the representatives of Eden Hazard this week to discuss a possible loan next season. However, the player does not want to leave Real Madrid this summer. [ @footmercato After initiating the first contacts last month, Arsenal held a meeting with the representatives of Eden Hazard this week to discuss a possible loan next season. However, the player does not want to leave Real Madrid this summer. [@footmercato] #afc https://t.co/pyuVqCAv7M

It would be similar to the transfer of Martin Odeegard to the club from Madrid. Hazard, though, reportedly wants to see out the remainder of his contract with the La Liga leaders, which runs until 2024.

Would former Chelsea star Eden Hazard make an impact at Arsenal?

Hazard's last game for Chelsea was a Europa League final win over Arsenal.

Many regard Hazard as one of the Premier League's greatest ever wingers. However, there may be concern over whether the Belgian can still make an impact given his fitness issues at Madrid.

During his time with the La Liga leaders, Hazard has managed just 65 appearances in three years. He has failed to adapt to life at the Bernabeu, having only registered six goals and ten assists during those 65 appearances for the Spanish side.

Chelsea fans may be disappointed to see one of their club legends join their cross-city rivals. During his time with the Blues, Hazard was a huge hit. He won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League in his last game for the club before heading to Real Madrid.

His £103.5 million move to Los Blancos left Chelsea fans heartbroken and there will surely be resentment should he opt to join their London rivals.

Nouman @nomifooty

Thank you legend for everything!

Goals 110

Assists 92

62 MOTM awards [The most by any player in the PL since 2009-10]

Premier League

Europa League

FA Cup

League Cup

PFA & FWA POTY

One year ago today! "I think it's a goodbye" - HazardThank you legend for everything!Goals 110Assists 9262 MOTM awards [The most by any player in the PL since 2009-10]Premier LeagueEuropa LeagueFA CupLeague CupPFA & FWA POTY One year ago today! "I think it's a goodbye" - Hazard 💔Thank you legend for everything! 👊Goals 110Assists 9262 MOTM awards [The most by any player in the PL since 2009-10]Premier League 🏆🏆Europa League 🏆🏆FA Cup 🏆League Cup 🏆PFA & FWA POTYhttps://t.co/Swc3ClxCEM

A similar move occurred back in 2014 when Cesc Fabregas joined Chelsea from Barcelona. He was an Arsenal legend prior to returning to Barca in 2011, becoming the Gunners' main man during the early stages of his career.

The Emirates faithful will hope Hazard returns to his impressive form during his time at Stamford Bridge, which saw him named the PFA Player of the Year in 2019.

