Arsenal hold upper hand in race to sign £100m-rated Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice - Reports

Arsenal reportedly have a secret weapon to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Declan Rice. The midfielder is close to Jack Wilshere, who is a coach at the Gunners academy and could persuade the West Ham United star to move to the Emirates.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Wilshere could play a crucial role in the Rice transfer saga this summer and push Arsenal ahead in the race. The 24-year-old has been a lifelong Chelsea fan, but is open to joining other clubs.

The Gunners and Blues are looking to add a defensive midfielder and have set their sights on the West Ham star. The Hammers are open to a sale, but are set to demand around £100 million for the Englishman, who has interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City too.

Rice confirmed that he is keen to play in the UEFA Champions League and told the media last year:

"Yeah - 100% I want to play in the Champions League. For the last two or three years I've been saying that. I've been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here (with England at the World Cup), who are playing Champions League and competing for big trophies."

Declan Rice told to reject Chelsea and Arsenal

Arsenal and Chelsea are confident of signing Declan Rice in the summer, but Simon Jordan believes the midfielder should reject both clubs. He claims Liverpool and Manchester City are better options and thinks even Manchester United would suit him.

West Ham United @WestHam



Watch every angle of Declan Rice's sensational goal against Southampton A strike worth saluting 🫡Watch every angle of Declan Rice's sensational goal against Southampton A strike worth saluting 🫡Watch every angle of Declan Rice's sensational goal against Southampton 👇 https://t.co/oTyOWtBIyx

He said on talkSPORT:

"I don't think he'll end up at Arsenal. I've got a sneaking suspicion that if Manchester United continue to progress and can knock on the door of something significant this season [they can sign Rice]. I'm surprised they are doing it as quickly as they are doing it, I think it's also to do with the fact we've got a slightly strange season on our hands where other clubs are underperforming who we didn't think would."

He added:

"Namely Liverpool, Man City have hit a slight funk which has surprised people. I wouldn't be surprised if United do something this season, win a cup, perform decently in Europe or finish high up in the Premier League, he [Rice] could occupy a quarterback role at Manchester United."

Rice was at the Chelsea academy but was released as a teenager.

Poll : 0 votes