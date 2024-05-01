Arsenal identify 3 players they want to sell to fund move to sign Bruno Guimaraes: Reports

Arsenal are willing to sell three players to fund a transfer for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, as per Football Transfers.

The Gunners are looking to offload Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, according to the aforementioned report. All three stars aren't starters and have played a limited part throughout the 2023/24 season.

Of the three, Nketiah has played the most minutes and scored five goals from 27 league appearances. However, he's behind Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the pecking order for a chance to play in the number nine role.

Meanwhile, Nelson has featured 15 times in the English top-flight, but is yet to record a goal contribution. Lastly, Smith Rowe has bagged two assists from 12 league appearances.

Amid these circumstances, a move away for these stars would not only suit the club but would also help these players gain some game time. Further, the Gunners are looking for midfield reinforcements in order to replace Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has missed nearly the entire season because of injury and has also been linked with an exit from the Emirates. In light of this, the Brazilian midfielder has been named a potential option to join the north Londoners.

This report further claims that Guimaraes could become available to Arsenal for £80 million. So far in his Newcastle United career, the defensive midfielder has made 103 appearances across competitions, bagging 15 goals and 14 assists.

Arsenal journalist urges Gunners to find new long-term successor for Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has been impressed by Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes and has urged the Gunners to seriously consider signing the player.

The 26-year-old can occupy the number six role, which would allow Declan Rice to slot in as an eight. Mikel Arteta has preferred using the Englishman in this position on multiple occasions this season.

Speaking about a transfer for Guimaraes and the Gunners' need to replace Partey, Watts told CaughtOffSide (via Football365):

"I'd be looking for a new No. 6. Someone who can come in and play behind Rice - a new long-term successor to Thomas Partey."

This season, Guimaraes has made 33 appearances across competitions, bagging five goals and six assists. A move to the Emirates would enable the midfielder to compete for major honors like the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League next season.