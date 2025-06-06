Arsenal identify Real Madrid superstar as their priority target for key position: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly set sights on signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid. The Gunners are keen on adding a winger and have made the Brazilian their top target.

As per a report by Rodra of Relevo, Arsenal are pushing to get Rogrygo to join them this summer. Real Madrid is open to selling the winger, and the Club World Cup could be a key indicator of his future at the club.

Mikel Arteta's side believe that the Brazilian could be a key addition to the side as they chase silverware. Hand Of Ozil, who has reported the news along with Rodra, added that the Gunners are looking to pull off an Ozil-esque move to get the Real Madrid star.

Ben Jacobs added that Saudi Pro League clubs also remain interested in Rodrygo and could play a key role in the transfer. Real Madrid are open to selling their star player but have set a €90-100 million price tag on him.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the winger, though they have other targets in mind.

Arsenal were urged by Emmanuel Petit to sig Rodrygo

Emmanuel Petit spoke to Genting Casino in October 2024 and urged Arsenal to sign Rodrygo. He claimed that the Real Madrid star was underrated at Santiago Bernabeu, and would be perfect for Mikel Arteta's side.

He said:

"He has so much quality and I have always said he will be such a great player for them. If they cannot sign Williams, Arsenal need to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid as he's so underrated and gets overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. He reminds me a bit of Sylvain Wiltord when I was at Arsenal. I really think he would be a star at the Emirates and be an amazing player who can play across all three positions across the front line."

"I know he was asked about Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. the other day and he responded: 'I am Rodrygo, look at what I did last season?' This guy is so underrated and perhaps he feels like he is being overshadowed at Real Madrid. In any case, he could be an absolute superstar for Arsenal and I rate him very much. He scores goals, gives assists and gives great energy on the pitch."

Rodrygo has a contract until 2028 at Santiago Bernabeu. He scored 14 goals and assisted 10 times for Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season.

