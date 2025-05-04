Arsenal identify Real Madrid target as the ideal replacement for Jorginho - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly identified Real Madrid target Martin Zubimendi as a replacement for Jorginho, who is expected to leave in the summer. The Italian, whose contract expires once the season ends, has played a squad role for Mikel Arteta this campaign.

Ad

As a result, journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that the Gunners will let the former Chelsea midfielder go (via Football Insider). The same publication now says that the north Londoners are looking to sign Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

However, the Spaniard will be expected to play a crucial part in the Gunners' lineup, with Thomas Partey's future also uncertain. The ex-Atletico Madrid star's agreement at the Emirates also expires this summer.

Ad

Trending

If Arsenal are to lose Partey as well this year, they will have to bring in reinforcements in the midfield area. To date, Zubimendi has made 231 appearances across competitions, bagging 10 goals and nine assists.

A move to the Emirates seems ideal for the 26-year-old, given that it would allow him to compete for top honors. The Gunners are in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this year and are sitting second in the Premier League standings.

Ad

On top of that, there is an opportunity for Zubimendi to become the first choice number six at the Emirates. This would allow Declan Rice to freely operate in the number eight position, which Arteta has preferred to deploy the Englishman in.

Ian Wright points out missing Arsenal defender which has led to issues

Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims Gabriel has been the reason behind the Gunners' poor performances of late. Most recently, the north Londoners lost 2-1 to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, May 03.

Ad

Before that, the north Londoners suffered a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Speaking to Premier League Productions, he said after the Bournemouth loss (via Metro):

"The two goals were soft goals. The biggest concern though is how static we were. We don’t have Gabriel to organise things and be a bit more aggressive. But the way we were in those incidents, no one seemed to be doing anything. it seemed very easy. It is poor defending."

Gabriel has also been a goal threat for Arsenal this campaign, bagging five goals across competitions this year in 42 appearances. In the Brazilian's absence, Mikel Arteta has to deploy Jakub Kiwior in the left centre-back role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More