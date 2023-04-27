Arsenal 'in communication' to complete deal for 2 Premier League superstars this summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in contact with Chelsea ace Mason Mount and West Ham United captain Declan Rice over possible summer transfers. The English pair will become free agents at the end of June 2024 and are not expected to renew with their respective clubs.

In his CaughtOffside column, super agent Haydn Dodge claimed that the Premier League leaders are keen to land both midfield players in the summer transfer window. Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Chelsea are all interested in Rice, but the north Londoners are reportedly leading the race after establishing communication with him.

Dodge revealed:

“I know Mason Mount was a big target for Liverpool around the same time, but both Mount and Rice may be Arsenal bound, and I know there are some communications with Arsenal to have those two based in their midfield.

“I think Rice suits Arsenal’s style of play and has everything needed as a modern day midfielder, but that equally applies to Chelsea and Liverpool.”

As per Express Sport, West Ham United want at least £100 million for their star man this summer. Despite the astronomical price tag, there is hope that the Gunners will be able to seal the deal before the transfer window opens in June.

Rice has been with West Ham’s senior team since 2017. He has so far played 237 matches for them in all competitions, scoring 14 times and claiming 13 assists.

Mount, on the other hand, has been in contact with Chelsea over a possible renewal for quite a while, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

The England international reportedly asked for a £250,000-per-week deal to commit his long-term future to Chelsea, which Todd Boehly and Co. did not agree to. This caused the talks to come to a halt. However, there has been some progress lately, with Boehley now reportedly prepared to give Mount a one or two-year extension.

Academy graduate Mount, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, has thus far played 195 games for the Pensioners across competitions, scoring 33 times and providing 37 assists.

Barcelona prepared to sell Raphinha to Arsenal to fund Lionel Messi transfer

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS (via Metro), La Liga giants Barcelona could sell Raphinha to Arsenal to pave the road for Lionel Messi’s return. Mikel Arteta's side are believed to be interested in acquiring the right-winger's services.

The Blaugrana signed Raphinha from Leeds United for a £55 million fee last summer. The winger has not been consistent, but he has amassed nine goals and 10 assists in 42 games thus far. It has been claimed that while the player remains in Xavi’s plans, some board members are willing to let him go for the right offer.

Selling Raphinha would help Barcelona fall in line with the Financial Fair Play rules. They have to reduce their wage bill or generate £177.1 million from player sales to be able to sign and register new players.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has emerged as a summer target, with communications already underway. It is believed that Raphinha’s departure could help Barcelona bring their record scorer back as a free agent this summer.

