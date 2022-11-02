Arsenal injury update: Bukayo Saka, Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and more - Status and potential return dates

Arsenal could reportedly have Bukayo Saka fit in time for their Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend. However, there were mixed updates regarding five other players in their squad.

Bukayo Saka is one of the primary names on their injury list. Saka hobbled off the pitch in the first half of the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest last weekend. According to football.london, the Englishman could be fit for the match against Chelsea.

However, manager Mikel Arteta's comments suggest that Saka could miss out on the game as well. The Spanish tactician recently said:

"Right from the beginning, he was limping, but I don't see any further than that. Let's see how he is in the next couple of days. [About the location of Saka's injury] I think both [foot or ankle]. He got kicked a few times, and he wasn't comfortable."

Saka has been a key presence in Arsenal's starting XI this season. In 17 matches across all competitions, he has recorded five goals and five assists.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was also a crucial player for the Gunners at the start of the ongoing campaign. However, the Ukrainian has already missed 12 matches across all competitions due to injuries to his knee and calf.

Zinchenko is yet to fully recover from his calf problems and is reportedly being monitored by the club's medical staff to avoid a physical overload. His return date is yet to be determined.

Football.london's report also issued updates on midfielders Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny, forward Marquinhos and goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The most positive update involved summer signing Marquinhos. The Brazilian missed the Gunners' UEFA Europa League clash against PSV Eindhoven last week and was on the bench for their match against Forest. He then started for their U-21 side against Crystal Palace on Monday (October 31).

Marquinhos could consequently be fit for the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Turner was also absent for Arsenal's meeting with Eindhoven, with Aaron Ramsdale starting in his stead. As per football.london, the American did not play because of a strained groin and there is no timeline for his return at the moment.

Lastly, Smith Rowe and Elneny have been nursing long-term injuries to their groin and hamstring, respectively. While things don't look too rosy for the former, the latter reportedly trained with the Gunners prior to their match against Nottingham Forest.

However, a return date is yet to be determined for both players.

Arsenal face FC Zurich in their final UEL group-stage match before Chelsea clash

Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to their Premier League visit to Chelsea on Sunday. Prior to that, however, Mikel Arteta's side will complete their Europa League group-stage campaign at home against FC Zurich on Thursday (November 3).

Arsenal are currently top of their group with 12 points from five matches and need a win against Zurich to be certain of maintaining that place. Should they lose and PSV beat Bodo/Glimt in the other Group A clash, the Gunners will fall to second.

Arsenal notably won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Zurich thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah and Marquinhos.

