Arsenal injury update: Latest news on fitness of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and more ahead of Carabao Cup clash

Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard are reportedly not set for lengthy spells on the sidelines but will likely miss their side's clash against Brentford on Wednesday.

The Evening Standard reports that the back injury Rice picked up in the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur isn't too serious. The English midfielder was forced off at half-time with an issue and fears grew over the extent of his injury. However, he isn't thought to be suffering from a serious injury but will likely be rested against Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Trossard is also on the road to recovery after sitting out the north London derby on Sunday, September 24. The Belgian attacker is nursing a muscular issue, but it's not expected to keep him sidelined for too long. He could be set to return when Arsenal face Bournemouth in the league on Saturday, September 30.

Gabriel Martinelli injured his hamstring in a 1-0 win against Everton earlier this month and missed a 4-0 win over PSV in the Champions League and the Spurs draw. The Brazilian winger isn't expected to be out for the long-term in more good news for Gunners fans.

Martinelli's fellow attacker Bukayo Saka also took a knock to his foot in the draw at the Emirates. However, the English superstar isn't thought to have incurred any serious injury.

Paul Merson questions whether Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah can take Arsenal to the next level

Gabriel Jesus managed 11 goals across competitions last season.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons his former club are in need of a 'proper center forward' following their 2-2 draw against Tottenham. The pundit has questioned whether Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the strikers that can help transform Arteta's side into Premier League champions.

He told Sky Sports:

"I’ve always said it from day one – Eddie Nketiah is not going to win you the Premier League. You need a proper center forward. I’m not blaming Nketiah because they drew 2-2 with Tottenham."

Merson added that UEFA Champions League football means there is a reliance on Nketiah and Jesus to come to the fore. He continued:

"But with 32 games to go and all the Champions League games they have to play, I don’t think he takes them to the next level. I don’t even think Gabriel Jesus takes them to the next level."

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in July 2022 for £45 million. He has bagged two goals in five games across competitions so far this season but perhaps isn't the prolific goalscorer the Gunners need.

Meanwhile, Nketiah rose through the north Londoners' youth ranks before making his debut in 2017. He has started this season with two goals in seven games across competitions.