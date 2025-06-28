Arsenal interested in another Chelsea star after moving for Kepa Arrizabalaga - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer. The winger is not for sale right now, but it could change in case of a big proposal.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via The Blue Dodger on X), Madueke's future is under speculation at the moment. While he is an important player for Enzo Maresca, Chelsea could sell him if they receive an attractive proposal.

As per Romano, Arsenal are interested in signing Madueke this summer. The Gunners are already set to sign goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a reported fee of £5 million from the Blues. They are now looking to strengthen their attack after finishing second three years in a row in the Premier League.

Hence, they are now looking to sign Madueke, who could provide competition to Bukayo Saka on the right wing. The Englishman was in Tottenham Hotspur's academy before joining PSV Eindhoven's academy. He made 80 senior appearances for them, contributing 20 goals and 13 assists.

Madueke then joined Chelsea in January 2023 and has since recorded 20 goals and nine assists in 90 games for them. His contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2030, and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €40 million.

Glen Johnson urges Chelsea to keep Noni Madueke amidst Arsenal links

Former Blues defender Glen Johnson believes selling Noni Madueke would be a big mistake for Chelsea, amidst his links to Arsenal. In an interview with aceodds.com, he heaped praise on the 23-year-old winger and likened him to Mohammed Kudus.

"I like Madueke," Johnson said (via Metro). "He’s similar to (Mohammed) Kudus, he’s got that explosive speed and probably goes past people too easily, in the sense that it looks like he doesn’t concentrate. If you could pin him down and remind him what he’s good at and just tell him to do that every single time, he could be unstoppable.”

"Sometimes it looks like the game’s so easy for him that he just goes through the motions a little bit," he added. "If you could really get into his head, he could be a world beater. I think he’s definitely worth keeping and working with and ability wise, he could be unstoppable."

Madueke scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 44 games across competitions for Chelsea last season. He is likely to be in action next when the Blues face Benfica in the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, June 28.

